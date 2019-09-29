Bacon Wins Silver Crown Feature at the 4-Crown

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 28, 2019) — Brady Bacon secured the car owners championship in the USAC Silver Crown Championship by winning Saturday night’s main event during the 38th 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. Bacon took the lead from Kevin Thomas Jr. on lap 41 and drove away over the final nine laps to secure the car owners championship for Klatt Enterprises.
“We kind of struggled in everything else so it was good to get a win here,” said Bacon about his victory and previous races throughout the night at Eldora. “Obviously its good to get a owner’s championship for these guys. Klatt, Bob, and everybody. We worked hard to make huge improvements over last year and we won two races this year and we were in the hunt every time we ran on the dirt and they were in the hunt every time they ran the pavement. They worked hard and we were able to get the owners championship. I’m really happy for them and hopefully we can keep winning some of these races the next few years.”
Thomas held on for second with Justin Grant rounding out the podium. Kody Swason’s fourth place finish was enough to secure the drivers championship in the series. Shane Cottle rounded out the top five.
Afterwards Thomas was dejected missing out on two potential victories at Eldora.
“We had a good chance of winning the sprint car race and plugged it in the fence and broke the front end. Luckily, we finished fourth there and did it again. I don’t ever run the fence so I’m glad I was at least up there to plug it in the fence. It was a long day, but it was a fun day. I think we got a fourth, a fourth, and a second. For someone that isn’t very good here I’ll take it.”
38th 4-Crown Nationals
USAC Silver Crown Championship
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, OH
Saturday September 28, 2019
Qualifying:
1. 9-Kevin Thomas Jr, 16.054
2. 56-Jason McDougal, 16.070
3. 20-Kody Swanson, 16.176
4. 6-Brady Bacon, 16.250
5. 91-Justin Grant, 16.321
6. 17-Chris Windom, 16.366
7. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 16.445
8. 7-Kyle Robbins, 16.483
9. 33-Ronnie Wuerdeman, 16.523
10. 10-C.J. Leary, 16.548
11. 97-Tyler Courtney, 16.562
12. 18-Travis Welpott, 16.992
13. 40-David Byrne, 17.048
14. 123-Jimmy Light, 17.074
15. 53-Steve Buckwalter, 17.078
16. 66-Bill Rose, 17.094
17. 57-Dallas Hewitt, 17.138
18. 47-Austin Mundie, 17.143
19. 78-Eric Gordon, 17.192
20. 16-Austin Nemire, 17.272
21. 24-Mike Haggenbottom, 17.279
22. 34-Terry Babb, 17.378
23. 43-John Heydenreich, 17.448
24. 81-Shane Cottle, 17.456
25. 39-Matt Goodnight, 17.569
26. 31-Dave Berkheimer, 18.941
27. 54-Matt Westfall, NT
Feature (50 Laps):
1. 6 – Brady Bacon
2. 9 – Kevin Thomas Jr.
3. 91 – Justin Grant
4. 20 – Kody Swanson
5. 81 – Shane Cottle
6. 17 – Chris Windom
7. 54 – Matt Westfall
8. 10 – C.J. Leary
9. 39 – Matt Westfall
10. 78 – Eric Gordon
11. 15 – Chad Kemenah
12. 123 – Jimmy Light
13. 33 – Ronnie Wuerdeman
14. 7 – Kyle Robbins
15. 40 – David Byrne
16. 66 – Bill Rose
17. 24 – Mike Haggenbottom
18. 18 – Travis Welpott
19. 47 – Austin Mundie
20. 34 – Terry Babb
21. 16 – Austin Nemire
22. 31 – Dave Berkheimer
23. 56 – Jason McDougal
24. 97 – Tyler Courtney
25. 57 – Dallas Hewitt
26. 53 – Steve Buckwalter
27. 43 – John Heydenreich