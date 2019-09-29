Bacon Wins Silver Crown Feature at the 4-Crown

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 28, 2019) — Brady Bacon secured the car owners championship in the USAC Silver Crown Championship by winning Saturday night’s main event during the 38th 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. Bacon took the lead from Kevin Thomas Jr. on lap 41 and drove away over the final nine laps to secure the car owners championship for Klatt Enterprises.

“We kind of struggled in everything else so it was good to get a win here,” said Bacon about his victory and previous races throughout the night at Eldora. “Obviously its good to get a owner’s championship for these guys. Klatt, Bob, and everybody. We worked hard to make huge improvements over last year and we won two races this year and we were in the hunt every time we ran on the dirt and they were in the hunt every time they ran the pavement. They worked hard and we were able to get the owners championship. I’m really happy for them and hopefully we can keep winning some of these races the next few years.”

Thomas held on for second with Justin Grant rounding out the podium. Kody Swason’s fourth place finish was enough to secure the drivers championship in the series. Shane Cottle rounded out the top five.

Afterwards Thomas was dejected missing out on two potential victories at Eldora.

“We had a good chance of winning the sprint car race and plugged it in the fence and broke the front end. Luckily, we finished fourth there and did it again. I don’t ever run the fence so I’m glad I was at least up there to plug it in the fence. It was a long day, but it was a fun day. I think we got a fourth, a fourth, and a second. For someone that isn’t very good here I’ll take it.”

38th 4-Crown Nationals

USAC Silver Crown Championship

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, OH

Saturday September 28, 2019

Qualifying:

1. 9-Kevin Thomas Jr, 16.054

2. 56-Jason McDougal, 16.070

3. 20-Kody Swanson, 16.176

4. 6-Brady Bacon, 16.250

5. 91-Justin Grant, 16.321

6. 17-Chris Windom, 16.366

7. 15K-Chad Kemenah, 16.445

8. 7-Kyle Robbins, 16.483

9. 33-Ronnie Wuerdeman, 16.523

10. 10-C.J. Leary, 16.548

11. 97-Tyler Courtney, 16.562

12. 18-Travis Welpott, 16.992

13. 40-David Byrne, 17.048

14. 123-Jimmy Light, 17.074

15. 53-Steve Buckwalter, 17.078

16. 66-Bill Rose, 17.094

17. 57-Dallas Hewitt, 17.138

18. 47-Austin Mundie, 17.143

19. 78-Eric Gordon, 17.192

20. 16-Austin Nemire, 17.272

21. 24-Mike Haggenbottom, 17.279

22. 34-Terry Babb, 17.378

23. 43-John Heydenreich, 17.448

24. 81-Shane Cottle, 17.456

25. 39-Matt Goodnight, 17.569

26. 31-Dave Berkheimer, 18.941

27. 54-Matt Westfall, NT

Feature (50 Laps):

1. 6 – Brady Bacon

2. 9 – Kevin Thomas Jr.

3. 91 – Justin Grant

4. 20 – Kody Swanson

5. 81 – Shane Cottle

6. 17 – Chris Windom

7. 54 – Matt Westfall

8. 10 – C.J. Leary

9. 39 – Matt Westfall

10. 78 – Eric Gordon

11. 15 – Chad Kemenah

12. 123 – Jimmy Light

13. 33 – Ronnie Wuerdeman

14. 7 – Kyle Robbins

15. 40 – David Byrne

16. 66 – Bill Rose

17. 24 – Mike Haggenbottom

18. 18 – Travis Welpott

19. 47 – Austin Mundie

20. 34 – Terry Babb

21. 16 – Austin Nemire

22. 31 – Dave Berkheimer

23. 56 – Jason McDougal

24. 97 – Tyler Courtney

25. 57 – Dallas Hewitt

26. 53 – Steve Buckwalter

27. 43 – John Heydenreich