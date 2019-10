Allstar Performance Event List: October 4-6, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place October 4-6, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday October 4, 2019

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region – Short Track Nationals

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Season Championship

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Practice

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – National Open

Saturday October 5, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

81 Speedway – Park City, KS – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Non-Wing Race

Anderson Speedway – Anderson, IN – USA – United States Speed Association

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Carteret County Speedway – Swainsboro, NC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Series

Cumberland – Cumberland – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Daisy Speedway – Daisy, GA – USA – Southern States Midget Series

Evergreen Speedway – Monroe, WA – USA – Washington Midget Racing Association

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – ICAR CRS Winged Sprints

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Midget Cars

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR – USA – ASCS Mid-South Region – Short Track Nationals

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – POWRi National Midget League

Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL – USA – Midwest Open Wheel Association

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region

Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship

Mercer Raceway Park – Mercer, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Englewood Racing Association

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – USA – Sprints on Dirt – $6,000 to Win

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – 50 Lapper

RumTown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Midget Cars

RumTown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Prelims

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – King of the West-NARC Sprint Car Series

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Sr. Sprints

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – World of Outlaws – National Open

Sunday October 6, 2019

Rattlesnake Raceway – Fallon, NV – USA – Northern Nevada Winged Sprints

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – Sprint Car Stampede

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – Winged Crate Sprint Cars – Cavalcade