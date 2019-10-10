Central Arizona Speedway Set for Saturday Night Racing Action!

Lonnie Wheatley

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (October 10, 2019) – Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Speedway fires back to life with Saturday’s Pinal County Federal Credit Union Night at the Races.

The event that gets under way at 7:00 p.m. is headlined by the ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Car Series with the IMCA Sport Modifieds, Pure Stocks and Power 600 Non-Wing Micro Sprints in action as well along with a Mechanics Race to round out the evening.

The Saturday card will be preceded by a Friday night open practice session from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday’s card will mark just the second appearance of the year for the ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Series since Zachary Madrid bested Aaron Jones and Dennis Gile to win the series’ season opener on February 2.

Surprise’s Joshua Shipley leads the ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Car Series contingent into Saturday’s card on the strength of three wins, holding a 40-point lead over Kyle Shipley with Joe Scheopner, Dennis Gile and Ronald Webster rounding out the current top five in points

Mark Harrison is atop the IMCA Sport Modified point charts by just nine markers over Cole Carver with J.J. McCarty, Adam Etcher and Rex Hasley also among the top five.

Nelson Morrow topped the most recent Pure Stock action while the Power 600 Micro Sprints go wingless for the first time since Hayley Aragon raced to victory lane on May 18.

Pit gates open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday with the grandstand gates open at 5:00 p.m. General admission for adults is just $15 with seniors and military personnel only $12 while children 11 and under are admitted free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children 7-11 years of age.

Central Arizona Speedway is located at 512 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, AZ, behind the Pinal County Fairgrounds. For more information, contact the track at 520-709-0718 or check online at www.centralarizonaspeedway.com.