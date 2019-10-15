Royal Truck Body confirmed to sponsor Wednesday A-main at inaugural Hangtown 100

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – October 14, 2019… Officials with the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 are pleased to announce that Royal Truck Body has come on board to sponsor the Wednesday night, 100-lap main event on November 20th at Placerville Speedway.

Royal Truck Body was founded in 1971 on the principal of commitment to quality for its customers’ service needs and is the largest service body provider in the Western United States. At Royal they make work trucks harder and better, while manufacturing a complete line of work trucks for every vocation. They strive to earn their customers long-term loyalty by working to deliver more than promised, being fair and honest, and by going the extra mile to provide exceptional, personalized service.

Royal Truck Body has two Northern California locations to serve you in Roseville and Union City, with its corporate headquarters located in Carson. To learn more about the company simply visit www.royaltruckbody.com

“We are definitely looking forward to sponsoring the Wednesday night feature at the inaugural Hangtown 100,” commented Royal Truck Body Branch Manager Jack Kitterman. “This event is going to be an exciting one and with 100-laps being contested during the finale you can bet it’s a race you won’t want to miss.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 on Tuesday and Wednesday November 19th and 20th marks the first ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. The two-night event co-sanctioned with the USAC Western States Midgets will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts.

Tuesday’s PureCrop1 main event will be 30-laps, $5,000-to-win and features the top-12 cars in combined points inverted.

Following the action on opening night there will be a post-race party on the fairgrounds with food, drinks, a live band and a lot of fun to be had.

Wednesday night’s Royal Truck Body A-main will be 100-laps around the famed red clay oval with the winner picking up a $20,000 payday. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

Also in action both nights will be the Wicked Energy Gum NW Focus Midgets presented by Cognitive Warriors.

Reserved seating continues to be on sale for the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 and can be purchased by visiting www.hangtown100.com/tickets

A rain date has also been established for Thursday November 21st in case of inclement weather. To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100

