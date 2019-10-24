USAC Southwest Sprints Headline Casa Grande’S “Howl-O-Ween Bash”

From Lance Jennings

CASA GRANDE, Az (October 23, 2019) – This Saturday, October 26th, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will headline the action at Central Arizona Speedway. Promoted by Dave Ellis, the “Howl-O-Ween Bash” is the last chance to catch the traditional 410 sprints at the Casa Grande, Arizona oval. The IMCA Modifieds, Modlites, and Power 600 Micro Sprints will join the action packed card. The Front Gates will open at 5:00pm and Racing is scheduled to start at 7:00pm. In addition, the young fans can “trick or treat” at the races. The track will host an Open Practice on Friday, from 6:00PM to 9:00PM. For more event and ticket information, visit centralarizonaspeedway.com or call 520.709.0718.

Located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds, Central Arizona Speedway has hosted sixteen USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events. Defending champion, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. leads all drivers with seven USAC victories at the 3/8-mile oval and Brody Roa set the 410 1-lap track record of 15.133 on May 18th. At the last two visits, Indiana’s C.J. Leary topped the March 2nd feature and Steve Sussex claimed the May 18th main event. The series Casa Grande win list is at the end of this release.

Entering the thirteenth point race, there have been ten different winners. Point leader Brody Roa and R.J. Johnson lead all drivers with two feature victories. “The Demon” Damion Gardner, Josh Hodges, C.J. Leary, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Hunter Schuerenberg, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson, and Stevie Sussex have one win on the season.

Heading to the “Howl-O-Ween Bash,” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) holds a slim 9-point lead over the competition. Switching to Dwight Cheney’s #42 Racing Optics / Sander Engineering Maxim, Roa finished ninth at the September 28th “Hall of Fame Classic” at Arizona Speedway. At press time, the 2016 USAC West Coast champion has two feature wins, one Beaver Stripes Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, eleven top-10 finishes, and 103 feature laps led to his credit. Roa is tied with “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland and “The Real American” Matt Rossi with four SouthWest wins and will be looking to add a Casa Grande victory to his resume.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) is second in the USAC SouthWest championship standings. Piloting the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Auto Museum / AME Electrical Contracting Sherman, Johnson won the “Hall of Fame Classic” on September 28th. To date, the five-time champion has two feature wins, four heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, eleven top-10 finishes, and 35 feature laps led on the season. R.J. has fifty-seven USAC SouthWest victories and will have his sights on his first “Howl-O-Ween Bash” triumph.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Driving Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes Maxim, Sussex ran second to Johnson at the “Hall of Fame Classic.” At press time, the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has one feature win, two heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, eleven top-10 finishes and 32 feature laps led on the year. Stevie has 13 SouthWest victories and will be looking to win at Central Arizona Speedway.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) sits fourth in the SouthWest point chase. Racing his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis raced from twelfth to seventh at the “Hall of Fame Classic.” To date, the defending champion has one Beaver Stripes Fast Time Award, six heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led in the campaign. “Chargin” Charles has 30 USAC SouthWest wins and will have his sights on his first victory of the season.

“The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, AZ) ranks fifth in the championship points. Piloting his #16 Naquin Precision Earth Moving / American FlowTech Maxim, Martin finished thirteenth at Arizona Speedway. At press time, the 2012 “Hall of Fame Classic” champion has one feature win, one heat race victory, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, eight top-10 finishes, and 4 feature laps led on the year. “The Magic Man” has seven SouthWest wins and will be looking to claim his first triumph at the Pinal County Fairgrounds

Currently ranked twenty-second in points, Stephen Sanchez (Flagstaff, AZ) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, CA), Ryan Cully (Alger, WA), and Jeff Dyer (Bermuda Dunes, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Matt Lundy, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Michael Curtis, Chris Bonneau, Dennis Gile, Sterling Cling, Zach Madrid, C.J. Leary, Hunter Schuerenberg, Logan Seavey, and more.

Central Arizona Speedway is located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds at 512 N. 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande. To get to the track, take Exit 194 from Interstate 10, then head east seven miles to the fairgrounds. Adult Tickets are $20, Senior/Military tickets are $17, and Kids (11 and under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit centralarizonaspeedway.com or call 520.709.0718.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AAA Car Buying, AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Hoosier Racing Tire, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Racing Technology, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at southwestsprintcars.com and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Facebook and Twitter pages.

Sands Chevrolet USAC Southwest Sprint Car Point Standings: 1. Brody Roa-828, 2. R.J. Johnson-819, 3. Stevie Sussex-777, 4. Charles Davis Jr.-717, 5. Mike Martin-655, 6. Jake Swanson-507, 7. Matt Lundy-462, 8. Matt Rossi-413, 9. Michael Curtis-401, –. Austin Williams-401, 11. Chris Bonneau-388, 12. Damion Gardner-342, 13. Tommy Malcolm-256, 14. Dennis Gile-242, 15. Josh Hodges-202, 16. Jonas Reynolds-201, 17. Isaac Chapple-200, 18. Hunter Schuerenberg-197, 19. Daylin Perreira-194, 20. Chris Gansen-182.