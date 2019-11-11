Santos Caps Off 2019 Season With Irwindale Win

From David Sink

IRWINDALE, CA (November 10, 2019) – Bobby Santos III finished his 2019 King of the Wing season the same as he started; with a win. Santos took the lead from race leader Monty Bergener on lap 13 and never looked back. The win was the eighth consecutive in King of the Wing competition dating back to 2018.

Justin Segura lead the opening 8 laps with Bergener and Santos III in tow. Prior to lap 8, smoke began to come from the race leaders mount forcing KOTW officials to throw the yellow and inspect the race leaders smoking car. It was confirmed Segura was throwing oil on the track and Segura was forced out of the event. Once the race resumed it didn’t take Santos III long to take the top spot when he went to the high side of Bergener on lap 13. Santos then went on to lead the final 17 circuits uncontested for his sixth KOTW victory of the season and a clean sweep of the KOTW tour through California to close out the 2019 season.

“It feels good to close the year out like this” explained Santos III in victory lane. ”We had a good car all weekend. My crew worked really hard. I love coming out to the west coast and racing. Irwindale Speedway is my favorite track in the country. Love being here” concluded Santos III.

Following Santos III to the stripe was Eric Humphries and AJ Russell. Humphries clinched his second consecutive King of the Wing championship with his runner-up effort.

Interestingly enough, Sunday’s win was the ninth total pavement sprint car victory of the season for Santos III. He now finds himself in a tie with Troy DeCaire for the national pavement sprint car wins total on the season. Santos III indicated he has no plans to compete in anymore events in 2019.

King of the Wing Sprint Car Series

Irwindale Speedway

Irwindale, CA

Sunday November 10, 2019

Feature:

1. 22A – Bobby Santos

2. 15 – Eric Humphries

3. 7R – AJ Russell

4. 77 – Audra Sasselli

5. 12L – Ron Larson

6. 12B – Monty Bergener

7. 22 – Richie Larson

8. 12N – Cameron Neisinger

9. 02 – Hunter Stanley

10. 4 – Alan Beck

11. 68 – Mike Anderson

12. 46 – Justin Segura