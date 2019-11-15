Allstar Performance Event List: November 15-16, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 15-16, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday November 15, 2019
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Midget Championship / USAC Western States Midget Series – Western World Championship
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Western World Championship
Saturday November 16, 2019
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Arunga Park Speedway – Stuart, NT – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Midget Championship / USAC Western States Midget Series – Western World Championship
Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Western World Championship
BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Goofy’s Sprint Showdown, $10,000 to win
Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series – Non-Point Race
Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wigned 360 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Victorian Open Sprintcar Title
Showtime Speedway – Clearwater, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series
Tolmer Speedway – Bordertown, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship