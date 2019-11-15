Allstar Performance Event List: November 15-16, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 15-16, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday November 15, 2019

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Midget Championship / USAC Western States Midget Series – Western World Championship

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Western World Championship

Saturday November 16, 2019

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Arunga Park Speedway – Stuart, NT – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Midget Championship / USAC Western States Midget Series – Western World Championship

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Western World Championship

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Goofy’s Sprint Showdown, $10,000 to win

Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series – Non-Point Race

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wigned 360 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Victorian Open Sprintcar Title

Showtime Speedway – Clearwater, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

Tolmer Speedway – Bordertown, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship