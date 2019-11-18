Feature Winners: November 15-16, 2019

Friday November 15, 2019

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Midget Championship / USAC Western States Midget Series – Western World Championship – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Western World Championship – Tyler Courtney

Saturday November 16, 2019

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – Brock Dean

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mitchell Gee

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jamie Usher

Arunga Park Speedway – Stuart, NT – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Midget Championship / USAC Western States Midget Series – Western World Championship – Brady Bacon

Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Western World Championship – Tyler Courtney

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Goofy’s Sprint Showdown, $10,000 to win – Danny Dietrich

Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – Michael Tancredi

Heartland Raceway – Moama, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Peter Logue

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series – Non-Point Race – Kyle Rasmussen

Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds – Hanford, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Mitchell Faccinto

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jacob Jolley

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprint Cars – Dominic Rifici

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wigned 360 Sprint Cars – Mitchell Wormall

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Ben Ellement

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Victorian Open Sprintcar Title – Jamie Veal

Showtime Speedway – Clearwater, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Daniel Miller

Tolmer Speedway – Bordertown, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Mitchell Broome

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Matthew Jackson

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Matt Dumesny