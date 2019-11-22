Allstar Performance Event List: November 23, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 15-16, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Saturday November 23, 2019
417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series
Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – USA – USAC National Midget Championship / USAC Western States Midget Series
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Gigandra Speedway – Gigandra, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, QLD – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Solo Hobart Speedway – Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Southern 500 Speedway – Heathmere, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Speedcar Spring Spectacular
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series