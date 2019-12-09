RacinBoys Broadcasting Network Preparing for Massive Car Counts at Tulsa

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Dec. 9, 2019) – The entry lists continue to grow for the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, which are two of the biggest offseason events in short-track racing.

The 35th annual Tulsa Shootout, which features six micro sprint divisions and a modified class Jan. 1-4 inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla., recently surpassed the 1,000-entry mark with more than 250 entries in each of the non-wing outlaw, winged ‘A’ class and stock non-wing divisions.

The indoor bullring hosts the 34th annual Chili Bowl Nationals Jan. 13-18. More than 150 entries have been filed with that number expected to more than double for the marquee midget event.

All four nights of the Tulsa Shootout and all six of the Chili Bowl Nationals will be broadcast by the RacinBoys Broadcasting Network via live Pay-Per-View video featuring multiple cameras, replays and more.

A four-day package to watch the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is only $84.99 ($74.99 for RacinBoys On-Demand or All Access members). Individual days can be purchased for $24.99 each.

The six-day Chili Bowl live video package is only $144.99 ($134.99 for RacinBoys On-Demand or All Access members). Individual days can be purchased for $29.99 each.

The finale of the Chili Bowl will stream all races until the MAVTV television broadcast and live stream on Lucas Oil Racing TV, which is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Central) with the running of C Mains.

PAY-PER-VIEW –

Fans who are new to RacinBoys will need to create a free membership on the RacinBoys website to purchase any PPV options. After logging in, visit http://www.racinboys.com/events or click on “Upcoming Live Events” for the four-day Tulsa Shootout package of live video for $84.99 ($74.99 for On-Demand or All Access members). Individual days can be purchased for $24.99 each.

Buy links are also available for live video of the six-day Chili Bowl for $144.99 ($134.99 for On-Demand or All Access members). Individual days can be purchased for $29.99 each.

** The live broadcast of the finale on Jan. 18 will only be the preliminary races up to the MAVTV television broadcast and live stream on Lucas Oil Racing TV, which is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Central). **

LUCAS OIL TULSA SHOOTOUT –

The 35th edition of the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout is expected to bring more than 1,000 entries to the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 1-4. Classes include 600cc winged outlaw micro sprints, 600cc non-wing outlaw micro sprints, winged ‘A’ class, stock non-wing, restricted ‘A’ class, junior sprints and 600cc modifieds. For more information about the event, visit http://www.TulsaShootout.com.

LUCAS OIL CHILI BOWL NATIONALS –

The 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire will invade the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 13-18. More than 300 of the top drivers in a variety of motor sports classes will vie for the coveted title at the premier midget event of the season. For more information, visit http://www.ChiliBowl.com.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

MCCARTHY AUTO GROUP –

McCarthy Auto Group includes nine dealerships throughout Kansas and Missouri with an extensive inventory of the newest models and most popular makes of vehicles, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Hyundai Toyota, Nissan and more. McCarthy Auto Group also offers superior auto service departments from oil changes to body repair. They are a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned automobiles, collision repair and much, much more. The professionals at McCarthy Auto Group also have a passion for connecting with the community and enhancing people’s lives. They encourage everyone to help them support the community in many of their charitable causes throughout the year. For more information, visit http://www.ShopMcCarthy.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .