Sams III Hitting the Road in 2020 as Sams LaMountain Racing Joins ASCS National Tour

Inside Line Promotions

NORTH PORT, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2019) – Danny Sams III is embarking upon his biggest adventure yet as Sams LaMountain Racing will tackle the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour next season.

The team was formed in the spring of 2019 and propelled Sams III, who is a 17-year-old senior in high school, to his first career winged sprint car triumph. The next step forward is traveling the country with the premier 360ci winged sprint car series, which races east to west from Pennsylvania to Washington and north to south from South Dakota to Texas.

“It’s super exciting getting bigger and better equipment with a car and team that can take me somewhere,” Sams III said. “I can chase my dreams and climb the ladder to become the racer I want to become. Every year comes with more experience and more knowledge.”

Sams III has traveled during his four-year career in sprint cars. He finished third in the USCS Series national standings and won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2016. Sams III also placed fourth in the Great Lakes Super Sprints standings after registering only one finish outside the top 10 in 2018.

“I want to gain experience and exposure and knowledge to make our team bigger and better,” he said. “We ran with the ASCS National Tour at the end of this year. We gained a lot of experience and started picking up our pace running with the faster drivers.”

Sams III competed in 10 of the final 11 ASCS National Tour races this year. He made the A Main each night during both the 46th annual Winter Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, and the Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

The goal for 2020 is to garner the Rookie of the Year Award and a top-10 finish in the championship standings.

“I think it’s feasible if we keep our head down and stay determined,” Sams III said. “We’ll start the year at East Bay in February and then focus on the ASCS National Tour schedule. I’ll be flying back and forth to finish school before I graduate in May. I’m really looking forward to it.”

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: https://samslamtnracing.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/samslamtnracing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samslamtnracing/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – East Mountain Transport, Inc.

East Mountain Transport, Inc., is a supply chain specialized transport solution provider that offers full-service transportation, rigging and temperature-controlled air ride vans. The company also offers heavy haul trucking, over-dimensional cargo transport and flatbed freight service. For more information, visit http://www.EastMountainTransport.com .

“We met the LaMountain Family, the owners of East Mountain Transport, Inc., at the Gator Nationals in early 2019,” Sams III said. “It started with a small partnership. It’s grown from there and I’m so grateful for the support of the LaMountain Family and East Mountain Transport, Inc.”

Sams LaMountain Racing would like to thank Williams Precision Engines, Kistler Racing Products, Slade Shock Technology, Goodyear Rubber Products, Inc., Steele Performance Parts, Outlaw Racing Fuels and Raintree Design LLC for their continued support.