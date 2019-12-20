Meseraull Wins Opening Night of the Gateway Dirt Nationals

ST LOUIS, MO (December 20, 2019) — Thomas Meseraull scored the opening night victory during the Gateway Dirt Nationals on Thursday at the Dome at the America’s Center. Meseraull traded the lead back and forth with Justin Grant over the closing laps before Meseraull led the final circuit. Grant held on for second and locked into Saturday night’s finale along with third place finisher Blake Hahn.
Chris Windom and Logan Seavey rounded out the top five.
Gateway Dirt Nationals
Dome at the America’s Center
St. Louis, MO
Thursday December 20, 2019
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 7X – Thomas Meseraull
2. 4A – Justin Grant
3. 52 – Blake Hahn
4. 17BC – Chris Windom
5. 39 – Logan Seavey
6. 19H – Anton Hernandez
7. 7BC – Tyler Courtney
8. 11A – Andrew Felker
9. 9X – Paul Nienhiser
10. 17B – Austin Brown
11. 6BC – Ryan Newman
12. 117 – Tim Crawley
13. 28 – Ace McCarthy
14. 72 – Sam Johnson
15. 84 – Christopher Bell
16. 08K – Karter Sarff
17. 57 – Daniel Robinson