Meseraull Wins Opening Night of the Gateway Dirt Nationals

ST LOUIS, MO (December 20, 2019) — Thomas Meseraull scored the opening night victory during the Gateway Dirt Nationals on Thursday at the Dome at the America’s Center. Meseraull traded the lead back and forth with Justin Grant over the closing laps before Meseraull led the final circuit. Grant held on for second and locked into Saturday night’s finale along with third place finisher Blake Hahn.

Chris Windom and Logan Seavey rounded out the top five.

Gateway Dirt Nationals

Dome at the America’s Center

St. Louis, MO

Thursday December 20, 2019

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 7X – Thomas Meseraull

2. 4A – Justin Grant

3. 52 – Blake Hahn

4. 17BC – Chris Windom

5. 39 – Logan Seavey

6. 19H – Anton Hernandez

7. 7BC – Tyler Courtney

8. 11A – Andrew Felker

9. 9X – Paul Nienhiser

10. 17B – Austin Brown

11. 6BC – Ryan Newman

12. 117 – Tim Crawley

13. 28 – Ace McCarthy

14. 72 – Sam Johnson

15. 84 – Christopher Bell

16. 08K – Karter Sarff

17. 57 – Daniel Robinson