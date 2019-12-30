Stockton Dirt Track Announces Early Season Dates

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, CA (December 27, 2019) – With 2020 set to get underway next week, the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds based Stockton Dirt Track has announced several early season events.

Following the New Year’s Day special next Wednesday, non-sanctioned Winged 360 Sprint Cars will then headline a trio of shows, beginning on Saturday January 25th followed by February 8th and February 22nd.

As an added note, the Winged 360’s will run their main event first during those three shows depending on track conditions, with the remaining order of features TBD. Please advise that racing will begin at 3pm during the first four events of the year.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

….

Stockton Dirt Track early season events

Wednesday January 1: Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pro Stocks, Bombers, B4’s

Saturday January 25: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Bombers, B4’s

Saturday February 8: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Dwarf Cars, Bombers, B4’s

Saturday February 22: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pro Stocks, Bombers, B4’s

Saturday March 21: King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series, Winged 360 Sprint Cars and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour (Fujitsu Infinite Comfort Shootout)

Saturday March 28: Dirt Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pro Stocks, Bombers, B4’s

Friday and Saturday April 17 and 18: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Dwarf Cars (Asparagus Festival)