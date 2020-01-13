Merced Speedway Added To 2020 Tour In Place of Spring Calistoga Event

By Nick Graziano

CALISTOGA, CA – Jan. 9, 2020 – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Friday, April 10, will return to Merced Speedway and the Ocean Speedway event will now take place Saturday, April 11. The changes are the result of the Spring Calistoga Speedway event being canceled due to local governance matters.

Those who purchased tickets to the originally scheduled Saturday, April 11, Calistoga Speedway event will receive a credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have 30 days to request a refund. For more details call 844-DIRT-TIX to speak with a customer service representative about your options.

The scheduled Saturday, Sept. 19, Wine Country Outlaw Showdown at Calistoga Speedway is unaffected by the matters. And tickets are on sale now.

A delay in the finalization of a purchase agreement by the City of Calistoga and Napa County has extended the due diligence period to May 1 – not allowing racing at Calistoga Speedway until that time.

The World of Outlaws’ return to the 3/8-mile Merced Speedway, in Merced, CA, will be the Series’ first time back to the track since 2014 and fifth visit overall. David Gravel won the last Series race. Sammy Swindell holds the most wins at the track with three.

The Ocean Outlaw Showdown at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA, was originally scheduled for Friday, April 10, but has been shifted to Saturday, April 11, due to the venue changes. Tickets are already on sale for the event. If you already purchased a ticket to the event, it will be honored for the new date.

Tickets for all events can be purchased by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix or by calling 844-DIRT-TIX.

If you can’t make it to the race, you can watch all of the action LIVE on DIRTVision.com.