RAMS RACING TO SUPPORT VETERANS COMMUNITY PROJECT

From Speed Media

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-JANUARY 8, 2020-RAMS Racing is proud to announce they will be supporting Veterans Community Project(VCP) for the 2020 season beginning at the Chili BowlNationals. VCP is a group of combat veterans in Kansas City, Missouri who refuse to let any Veteran fall through the cracks. From providing housing to offering walk-in support services, they are there for everyone who took the oath to serve America.A few years ago, team owner RickYoungsaw a video on Facebook about this community of tiny homes for Veterans in Kansas City and thought it was such a fantastic idea. A few days later he found out Veterans Community Project was in its infancy. At the time he was working at State Street Bank and Trust in Kansas City, Missouriso using their corporate philanthropy group and one of their direct reports they forged a partnership withVCP and funded a home. Young has since left State Street, but he and his wife still support VCP. “I wish I would have thought to have them on our race cars a while ago,” said Young. “We enjoy great privilege being ableto race on a national stage. Using that stage to further the mission of a group so dedicated to helping our veterans is the least we can do.” Drivers Clinton Boyles and Justin Grant will be piloting theVCPmidgets for RAMS Racingstarting at the Chili Bowl Nationals. “I’m super excited to haveVeterans Community Project partner with myself and our race team starting atthe Chili Bowl,” Boyles said. “To be able to promote something as special as VCP is an honor to me. VCP is based about 20 minutes from where I grew up so I think it means a little extra knowing that I’m not only raising awareness to help homeless Veterans across the county but also

in my own community.” Justin Grant went on to add,“Having driven for RAMS Racing for a while now,it’s so humbling to see how much they want to give back. Being able to gain more recognition to the Veterans CommunityProject through the racing community will be incredible. I look forward to learning more about the group and helping in anyway I can.” Brian Brown will also adorn the VCP logo on his 410 sprint car for the 2020 seasonwhere he will run 80 races in 20 states. “Rick Younghas been a good friendof mine for a whileand apart of our race team. We areexcited to have the Veterans Community Project on our car this year. It’s such a cool deal for the veteranswho have come on harder times later in life.I look forward to bringing more brand awarenessfor such a great cause,” Brown stated.A big thank you to all our partners for making this possible: NOSEnergy, Rockwell Security, and new to the team in 2020 Les Bourgeois Vineyards. Stay up to date with Rams Racingby following them on Twitter and Facebook at Rams Racing.For more information and how you can help Veterans Community Project visit their website at www.veteranscommunityproject.org.