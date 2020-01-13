Triple 7’s For Sprint Cars At Selinsgrove Speedway In 2020

Selinsgrove, Pa. – As sprint car racing goes at Selinsgrove Speedway in 2020, fans seem to have hit the jackpot with the schedule as everything is coming up 7’s!

Triple 7’s, to be certain, as exactly seven shows have been scheduled for each of three sprint car divisions during the year ahead in the form of 410, 360 and 305 sprint action.

The popular 410 sprint cars will blast around the track beginning on Sunday, March 29 as part of “March Mayhem” before returning on April 26 for the Ray Tilley Classic.

After those two early season shows, the 410 supers will return on June 28 for the PA Speedweek Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial, July 27 for a Summer Championship, August 29 for the Summer Sendoff, September 6 for the Jim Nace Memorial National Open Qualifier and finally for the 38th annual Jim Nace Memorial National Open on September 26.

The 360 sprints will appear first on the season coming up on Saturday, April 4 in conjunction with URC as they tune up for their next show, on May 2 when the ASCS Sprints invade for the Battle of the Groves event.

More 360 action will take place on May 23 for the URC Jack Gunn Memorial, on June 6 for the Patriot Sprints Joe Whitcomb Memorial, on June 27 for the URC Kramer Cup and on July 11 for the National Open for 360s.

The final 360-powered race of the season will come in conjunction with USAC when for the first time ever, the USAC East wingless sprints tour the speedway on August 9 along with the super size USAC Silver Crown Series.

And the competitive IMCA/PASS 305 sprints will hit the track for race one of seven coming up as part of Family Night on Saturday, May 9.

After that, the 305s return on May 23, June 6, June 28, July 11, August 15 and finally on September 26.

The recently released 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events holds a total of 21 dates for dirt track racing fans.

The season will open on Saturday, March 21 at 2 pm with the return of the Icebreaker 40 for combined big and small block modifieds.

View the complete 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events by visiting the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com.

