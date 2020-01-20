Jesse Love and Cox Racing Team Up For 2020 Winged Sprint Car Slate

From Petersen Media

(January 20, 2020) — With a very busy season on the horizon, including an ARCA West schedule with Bill McAnally Racing and a midget with Keith Kunz Motorsports, Jesse Love will team up with Sacramento, CA based team, Cox Racing to fill his schedule in with Winged Sprint Car races.

“I am super grateful to have this opportunity in 2020,” Jesse Love said. “Last year I learned a lot in the Sprint Car and I am looking forward to this new endeavor with Cox Racing.”

With Justyn Cox getting an opportunity to run with C&M Motorsports in 2020, a seat opened up in Cox’s family car and Love will take the controls when he can, and work alongside Crew Chief, Rod Tiner, Jr.

“Rod, my grandfather, and myself are really excited to expand Cox Racing in 2020 and head in this new direction with Jesse Love,” Justyn Cox said. “I’ve been extremely fortunate to have my grandpa and our partners give me an opportunity to build our team into what it is now over the years and that has allowed me to get some great opportunities with other car owners. The three of us see how talented Jesse is, and see this as a really good fit. Rod has helped me a ton over the years, and I feel he and Jesse will do great together.”

With Love running an array of different cars in 2020, the plan for him with Cox Racing is to run as many races at as many different tracks in what will be just his second season in a Winged Sprint Car.

“I am really excited to work and race with Rod Tiner, Jr,” Love added. “I feel that he does a really good job, and can help me grow and develop in the winged car.”

Heading into 2020, Love will bring HomeSmiles.com, Toyota, and TRD with him as marketing partners on the Cox Racing No. 44 machine. The team has now plans of running for any points, and will fill in with open dates in Love’s schedule.