Wayne County Speedway Sets 2020 Schedule

From Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio (January 21, 2020) — Although the 2020 racing season is a little more than three months away, Promoters Jason and Kristin Flory of Wayne County Speedway have been busy putting the schedule together for the upcoming season. Along with the schedule, new clay has been added to the racing surface plus a change in the banking of the track will make the racing even more exciting at the 3/8 mile oval. Two test and tune dates are scheduled for Saturday, March 28th and April 4th.

The season will start off with the first of five visits from the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association (OVSCA) on April 11th with the Super Late Models, Super Stocks and Mini Stocks as all the class’ will begin their O’Reilly Auto Parts Race to the Championship Points title. The other dates for the OVSCA will be on May 16th, July 4th, August 15th and on September 26th. The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions will invade WCS three times this season with their first stop coming on April 25th for the Rick Susong Memorial. They will return on Monday, June 15th for the Ohio Sprint Speedweek show and the Duffy Smith Memorial as both those shows will pay the feature winner $5,000. The last stop for the ASCoC will be on Sunday, September 6th for the Pete Jacobs Memorial with the winner pocketing $13,000. The FAST Sprint racing series will make a stop at Wayne County Speedway on June 27th.

For the Super Late Models, the Morton Buildings World of Outlaw Late Models will pull into ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’ on May 16th with a $10, 000 to win 50 lap feature as this season Scott Bloomquist and Chris Madden have joined the World of Outlaw tour and will be looking to stop Brandon Sheppard’s winning streak at WCS. The 6th Annual Buckeye Late Model Dirt Week will roll into Wayne County Speedway on July 25th for the Don and Hans Gross Memorial. The Attica Raceway Park and Wayne County Speedway Super Late Model series will return for the 7th year with race dates of April 17th & 18th, May 29th and 30th and finish out on July 31st and August 1st.

Both the Super Stock and the Mini Stocks will have their ‘Summer Series’ races which are four nights that will have a separate point fund and will pay the top three drivers bonus money for those races. The dates for those race will be May 30th, July 4th, July 18th and September 26th. The Super Stocks will race for a $3,000 to win feature on August 8th for the Danny Gardner Memorial while the Mini Stocks will race the Sam Huffman Memorial race on September 26th with a $2,000 to win feature.

The Modifieds will be in action a scheduled seven times this season with a special point fund up for grabs for them. The Modifieds will be in action on April 25th, May 23rd, June 20th & 27th, July 18th, Sunday, September 6th and September 26th.

Three Kid’s Bike races nights will be held on May 9th, July 11th and August 22nd for special prizes for the overall winners. Kid’s Night will be held on August 8th.

For more information of the schedule or rules, go to www.waynecountyspeedway.com or to facebook.com/waynecountyspeedway

Beacuase of rain outs and other changes, the schedule could be changed at any time.