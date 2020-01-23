Allstar Performance Event List: January 24 – 26, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 24-26, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 24, 2020

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – New Zealand Midget Car Championship

Saturday January 25, 2020

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – New Zealand Midget Car Championship

Stockton Dirt Track – Stockton, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Sunday January 26, 2020

Beachlands Speedwaqay – Dunedin, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic