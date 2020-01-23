USAC NATIONAL RULE CHANGES AND ENFORCEMENTS FOR 2020

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (January 23, 2020)………USAC has announced rule changes and enforcements to be utilized beginning with the 2020 season for the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car, AMSOIL National Sprint Car and NOS Energy Drink National Midget series.

ALL DIVISIONS:

In Silver Crown, National Sprint and National Midget competition, lapped cars will be sent to the tail of the field for all restarts during the feature event.

All radius rods must be one piece on cars for the Silver Crown, National Sprint and National Midget divisions in 2020. No spring rods or shock dampers will be allowed.

SILVER CROWN:

The weight rule for Silver Crown has been increased to 1,675 pound minimum, with driver. Rules regarding added weight for aluminum blocks will remain the same.

AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CARS:

Split qualifying will be retained for 2020. In the event of more than 36 cars in attendance, qualifying will be split into two flights. Cars will only qualify against other cars in their flight and fill heats 1-2 or heats 3-4. For lineup purposes, the fastest qualifier in the slower flight will be considered the #2 seed. That will continue through the field and be used to grid feature lineups. Qualifying points will be awarded to the overall fastest six.

For the feature lineup, positions 7-10 will be filled by the heat race winners in order of heat races. If a car in the top-6 feature invert wins a heat race, the available spots 7-10 are filled by qualification order of cars qualified for the feature event.

If there are 30 cars or less, three heat race events will be conducted. If there are 31 or more cars in attendance, four heat races will be conducted.

The weight rule for Sprints has been increased to 1,375 pound minimum, with driver.

NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP:

In the National Midget division, no split qualifying will be held.

For the feature lineup, positions 7-10 will be filled by the heat race winners in order of heat races. If a car in the top-6 feature invert wins a heat race, the available spots 7-10 are filled by qualification order of cars qualified for the feature event.

If there are 30 cars or less, three heat race events will be conducted. If there are 31 or more cars in attendance, four heat races will be conducted.