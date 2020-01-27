Selinsgrove Speedway On Display In York This Weekend, Plans Selinsgrove Ford Race Day March 7

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway will be on display at the upcoming Racing Xtravaganza Motorsports Show & Convention in York, Pennsylvania, coming up on Friday, January 31 and on Saturday, February 1.

Held annually in the York Expo Center located at 334 Carlisle Avenue in York, the show runs Friday from 3 pm – 10 pm and on Saturday from 10 am – 9 pm.

The newly released 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events will be up for grabs by show-goers as they check out two convention halls filled with race cars from the area along with speedway management groups, motorsports-themed vendors, photographers and more.

Following this week’s York appearance, Selinsgrove Speedway will team with Selinsgrove Ford to hold “Race Day at the Dealership,” coming up on Saturday, March 7.

Speedway supporter Selinsgrove Ford is located just blocks north of the speedway at the intersection of Rt. 522 and business Rt. 15, in Selinsgrove.

The dealership will host the speedway motorsports show from 10 am – 3 pm on March 7.

Fans will be able to view the new Selinsgrove Ford F-150 pace truck at the show as well as pick up 2020 printed schedules and renew season seats and suites before they go on sale to the general public.

Weather permitting, “Race Day at the Dealership” will also offer race cars on display.

Selinsgrove Speedway will open the 2020 season at 2 pm Saturday, March 21, with the highly-anticipated return of the Northeast modifieds in the $5,000-to-win Icebreaker 40!

The Icebreaker will be a combined small and big block, non-sanctioned race offering a $24,625 purse and will be run under rules and specifications that mirror the Short Track Super Series.

Also on the March 21 racing program will be the crate 602 sportsman modifieds in a $1,000-to-win 20-lap feature.

The first 410 sprint car show of the year is set for one week later, on Sunday afternoon, March 29 at 2 pm when March Mayhem hits the track along with the super late models.

For a complete 2020 schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.

The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.

