USCS Champions Terry Gray, Morgan Turpen and USCS top ten drivers celebrated at USCS awards banque

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – January 25, 2020 – Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee collected his awards and the crown as the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion of the series’ twenty-third and 2019 racing season banquet on Saturday (January 18th) held in Fayetteville, Georgia. . The 2019 title was the veteran sprint car driver’s 12th United Sprint Car Series National title.

Gray bested runner-up Johnny Bridges from Cherryville, North Carolina for the title chase. Bridges, also a veteran USCS driver made his first full-schedule title run since he was the 1998 USCS Rookie of the Year. Bridges like Gray had two stop as the feature winner in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lane during the 2019 season that saw 21 different drivers win races.

Gray was also the Champion of two USCS regional series. He captured the title in both the USCS Deep South Thunder Tour and USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series. Bridges finished in both regional series as well.

Ft. Myers, Florida’s sprint car racer Tony Agin was the one who, towed the most miles to USCS 2019 events in second full season as a United Sprint Car Series regular. Agin garnered enough Championship points along the way to finish in third place in the National point standings. Agin will also receive accolades as the third-place finisher in the USCS Southern Thunder Tour and USCS Deep South Thunder Tour regional series. He finished in fifth place in the 2019 USCS Mid-South regional series standings.

The 2012 USCS Rookie of the Year, Jeff Willingham from Ripley, Mississippi collected honors for the 2019 season after finishing in the fourth position for the third season in a row in the USC Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings. He also collected fourth place honors in the USCS Mid-South, USCS South Thunder and the USCS Deep South Thunder regional series to cap a pretty successful year.

In addition to finishing in the fifth position in the USCS National Championship standings, Morgan Turpen from Somerville, Tennessee collected the Champion’s bounty in the always competitive, USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series after 24 completed Mid-South events. It was her second USCS Mid-South region crown over the last four years. As, series Founder and President, Pete Walton mentioned she was only two Championship points away from four USCS Mid-South crowns in a row. Turpen lost the crown in that region twice on the final points night by a scant one point. Terry Gray followed Turpen in the point standings in the USCS Mid-South and Johnny Bridges collected a third-place finish in the region’s final point standings.

Veteran National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio made enough trips South to compete with the United Sprint Car Series to pick up sixth place in the final USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings. He also had two wins on the season at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida in January and November. He earned enough points to finish in the fifth position in the 2019 USCS Southern Thunder regional series standings.

Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania lead the series in main event wins during the 2019 season with 11 trips to the www.RockAuto.com USCS victory Lane as the main event winner. Although competing n only 23 of the series 46 events that was good enough to finish in seventh place in the National point standing. As well as sixth in the USC Deep South region and ninth in the USCS Southern Thunder regional series standings. He also led the Nation in wins in a 360 cubic inch sprint car with 14 victories in total.

Shelby Brown from Marks, Mississippi reached her goal for the 2019 season by garnering the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Rookie of the Year honors by finishing in eighth place in the USCS National point standings. She also finished in tenth place in the USCS Mid-South regional series point standings.

Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi competed primarily in the USCS Mid-South regional series, but also garnered enough points to finished ninth in the National Championship standings while also tallying enough Mid-South regional series points to finished in eight place in those standings.

The 2017 USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series Rookie of the Year, Chase Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi rounded out the top-ten drivers in the final USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings.

The third-generation young gun also improved his position from the previous two seasons in the tough USCS Mid-South Thunder regional series final 2019 standings.

Drivers who scored outside the top ten in the National standings but, collected top-ten honors in one of the USCS regional series standings included Justin Barger from Montrose, New York who had five wins in USCS competition during 2019. He additionally finished in fifth place in the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional standings. Barger also finished in seventh place in the USCS Deep South regional series.

USCS veteran regular Joe Larkin from Suwanee, Georgia finished in the sixth position in the final USCS Southern regional series standings. Two spots behind Larkin in the USCS Southern region standings was sprint car racing new-comer Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia who plans to compete for the 2020 Rookie of the Year title.

Second generation sprint driver and veteran racer, Ronny Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi, finished in the sixth position in the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series point standings. Howard was also car owner for Chase Howard.

Mallie Shuster from Newville, Pennsylvania made his mark in the standings with a ninth-place finish in the USCS Deep South Thunder regional series. Mark Ruel, Jr. from Jacksonville, Florida followed Shuster in tenth place in the Deep South region to complete the list of drivers who finished in one of the USCSS National or regional series point standings.

Two young women who were deemed to contribute the most to their race teams’ efforts during the 46 event 2019 season were recognized for their efforts as USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Co-Crew Chiefs of the Year.

Chance Moss from Cherryville, North Carolina for her work on the #07 car of Johnny Bridges who was the National Championship runner-up was one of them. Dalton Outlaw, who also worked tirelessly on the #38 car driven by third place in the National Championship, Tony Agin, was the other one recognized for the Crew Chief of the Year honors. Corey Bailey, the Crew-Chief for 2019 Rookie of the Year, Shelby Brown was honored as the USCS Rookie of the Year Crew Chief of the Year.

Terry Gray received the annual USCS “Ironman Award” award to the driver who completed the most laps during the 2019 season.

The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters would like to gratefully thank its sponsoring partners for their involvement in the 2018 and 23rd USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour: K&N Filters, www.rockauto.com, Engler Machine and Tool, Fire Ade, Butlerbuilt, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Saldana Racing Products, DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends. PRO Shocks, KSE Racing Products, DHR Suspensions, Schoenfeld Headers, Radical Race Gear, DSR Fuel Systems, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Arizona Sport Shirts and Hero Graphics.]

The 2020 (24th Anniversary) USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour kicks off at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida on this Friday d Saturday, February 7th and 8th. A full schedule of 2020 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car events are available at www.uscsracing.com. For series rules and other info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series office at 770-865-60

**Photo/Caption 10 car: Terry Gray was honored as the 2019 USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National Champion at the recent USCS Awards Banquet. It is his 12th USCS National Championship. (USCS file photo)

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour

Final 2019 National Standing

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 10 Terry Gray 6657

2 07 Johnny Bridges 6322

3 38 Tony Agin 5546

4 28 Jeff Willingham 5524

5 10m Morgan Turpen 4668

6 4 Danny Smith 4347

7 m1 Mark Smith 3424

8 17b Shelby Brown 3011

9 47 Dale Howard 2960

10 13 Chase Howard 2883

11 44 Ronny Howard 2849

12 5 Justin Barger 2792

13 14 Tony Stewart 2236

14 83 Mark Ruel Jr 2202

15 29 Kyle Amerson 2152

16 33 Joe Larkin 2064

17 39 Brad Bowden 1941

18 76 Mallie Shuster 1772

19 20 Jim Shuster 1688

20 116 Nick Snyder 1650

21 22 Connor Leoffler 1605

22 9jr Derek Hagar 1565

23 7E Eric Gunderson 1543

24 83 Bob Auld 1538

25 26 Marshall Skinner 1522

26 43 Terry Witherspoon 1434

27 18J RJ Jacobs 1387

28 07 Brandon Taylor 1371

29 10k Dewayne White 1368

30 24 Danny Martin Jr 1352

31 28F Davie Franek 1332

32 99 Tanner Witherspoon 1290

33 17 Alex Lyles 1253

34 51 Bobby Tersillo 1118

35 1s Joey Schmidt 1056

36 36 Tim Perry 1010

37 47 Eric Riggins Jr 986

38 21 Carson Short 930

39 29 Jeff Oliver 902

40 7j Gregg Jones 850

41 10 Landon Britt 849

42 01 Shane Morgan 822

43 11b Tyler Horn 806

44 23 Lance Moss 803

45 40 Howard Moore 798

46 5 Jake Karklin 762

47 17cb Corey Bailey 761

48 20 Matt Kurtz 754

49 67 Hayden Martin 746

50 3 Sammy Swindell 703

51 6 Dustin Gates 685

52 4m Michael Miller 680

53 3g Garrett Green 676

54 93 Jake Knight 657

55 29 Danny Oliver 629

56 22G Johnny Gilbertson 623

57 88 Brandon Blenden 598

58 0 Dustin Adams 592

59 1x Tim Crawley 580

60 94 Jeff Swindell 573

61 17 Channin Tankersley 572

62 2c Wayne Johnson 544

63 3b Chris Banja 530

Tie 72k Rick Kahler 530

65 52 Cody Karl 502

66 8a Alan Myers 494

67 21b Brandon McLain 480

68 8z Zach Pringle 468

69 27 Curt Terrell 466

70 197 Ryan Harrison 464

71 5m Shawn Mott 461

72 77 Michael Santangelo 454

73 10k2 Jamie Manley 444

74 3g Paxton Gregory 440

75 21 Spencer Meredith 432

76 91A Ernie Ainsworth 413

77 95 Matt Covington 412

78 24d Danny Sams III 402

79 21A Koty Adams 388

80 23 Seth Bergman 374

81 21b Brandon Hinkle 372

82 d6 Cody Gardner 368

83 52 Shane Kreidler 366

84 1A Lee Moore 354

85 21m Adam Cruea 348

86 9 Edward Guidry 344

Tie 20 Frank Carlsson 344

Tie 15jr Geoff Styner 344

89 83 Blake Carrier 342

Tie 16 Cody Tankersley 342

91 14 Bo Barber 338

92 2h Tommy Hall 316

93 w20 Greg Wilson 308

94 4 Tommy Snellgrove 300

95 14, Tyler Clem 299

96 17H Jared Horstman 298

97 71 Ayrton Olsen 295

98 99L Larry Wight 294

Tie 22H Randy Hannagan 294

Tie 15h Sam Hafertepe 294

101 28H Hud Horton 282

102 5j Jamie Ball 279

103 66 Chase Dunham 278

104 47x Dylan Westbrook 276

Tie 34 Luke Hall 276

106 3 Chad Jones 274

Tie 1st Steve Surniak 274

108 21k Thomas Kennedy 273

109 28 Conner Morrell 266

Tie 23 Devon Dobie 266

111 11 Tim Allison 260

112 21 Butch David 258

113 67 Jake McLain 252

114 34 Darren Orth 250

115 8 Adam Pierson 234

116 26 Jeff Bye 230

Tie 2x Mike Grigsby 230

Tie 49 Shawn Dancer 230

Tie 22 Shawn Murray 230

120 5 Richard Reynolds 228

Tie 91 Ryan Turner 228

122 14b Brett Wright 226

Tie b4 Bronzie Lawson IV 226

Tie 5 Mark Lott 226

125 15jr Jeremy Middleton 224

Tie 16b Ricky Peterson 224

127 21 Jason Shavers 222

128 99 Blake Jenkins 216

129 46 Jan Howard 214

Tie 21k Kevin Hinkle 214

Tie 0 Mike Vaculik 214

132 3 Todd Gracey 212

133 B 52 Bill Mason 208

134 51 Max Stambaugh 206

135 77x Alex Hill 200

Tie 20 Brandon Grubaugh 200

Tie 13 Cory Turner 200

Tie 15 Dan Nanticoke 200

Tie 61 Parker Evans 200

Tie 121 Todd Bliss 200

141 44 Trey Starks 148

142 1x Eddie Gallagher 146

143 29 Jordon Mallett 142

144 75 Tyler Blank 138

145 B 4 Nick Tucker 136

146 55 McKenna Haase 132

147 51b Joe B Miller 130

Tie 18t Tyler Vaughn 130

149 7D Don Goodwin 128

150 20b Cody Bova 126

Tie 24 Kobe Allison 126

Tie 58 Nate Emig 126

153 67 Brian Thomas 124

Tie 0x Clint Weiss 124

155 1x Scott Hunter 122

156 57 Cody Howard 120

Tie 218 Dillon Thrower 120

Tie 24 Jeffrey West 120

159 00 Harley Zimmerman 118

160 5d Zach Daum 116

161 5 Hayden Campbell 114

Tie 5s Sonny Stroud 114

Tie 88 Trent Moss 114

164 25 Ray Bugg 112

165 7D Dillon DeJournett 108

Tie 91 Kyle Connery 108

Tie 27t Todd Bradford 108

168 92 Cody Hays 106

169 83 Curt Schumacher 100

Tie 21 Daniel Grimes 100

Tie 23p Hunter Poe 100

Tie 69 Jamey Mooney 100

Tie 17 Jeff Leach 100

Tie 1 Jimmy Mabe 100

Tie 12t Joe Young 100

Tie 32x Robert Richardson 100

USCS MID-SOUTH THUNDER

Final 2019 Point Standings

Pos. Car# Driver Point

1 10m Morgan Turpen 3534

2 10 Terry Gray 3465

3 07 Johnny Bridges 3179

4 28 Jeff Willingham 2921

5 38 Tony Agin 2809

6 13 Chase Howard 2614

7 44 Ronny Howard 2567

8 47 Dale Howard 2501

9 4 Danny Smith 2418

10 17b Shelby Brown 2253

11 39 Brad Bowden 1941

12 m1 Mark Smith 1810

13 9jr Derek Hagar 1555

14 26 Marshall Skinner 1508

15 10k Dewayne White 1368

16 14 Tony Stewart 1220

17 17 Alex Lyles 1124

18 07 T Brandon Taylor 1104

19 1s Joey Schmidt 902

20 29 Kyle Amerson 874

21 10 Landon Britt 849

22 33 Joe Larkin 806

Tie 11b Tyler Horn 806

24 40 Howard Moore 798

25 3 Sammy Swindell 703

26 21 Carson Short 688

27 49 Mallie Shuster 681

28 4m Michael Miller 680

29 18j RJ Jacobs 658

30 93 Jake Knight 657

31 17cb Corey Bailey 633

32 7E Eric Gunderson 627

33 11 Jim Shuster 616

34 67 Hayden Martin 597

35 0 Dustin Adams 592

36 1x Tim Crawley 580

37 94 Jeff Swindell 573

38 5 Justin Barger 571

39 3b Chris Banja 530

Tie 72k Rick Kahler 530

41 36 Tim Perry 483

42 43 Terry Witherspoon 476

43 8z Zach Pringle 468

44 27 Curt Terrell 466

45 99 Tanner Witherspoon 462

46 77 Michael Santangelo 454

47 10k2 Jamie Manley 444

48 3g Paxton Gregory 440

49 01 Shane Morgan 438

50 6 Dustin Gates 433

51 21 Spencer Meredith 432

52 29 Jeff Oliver 415

53 91A Ernie Ainsworth 413

54 95 Matt Covington 412

55 21b Brandon Hinkle 372

56 d6 Cody Gardner 368

57 22 Connor Leoffler 362

58 1A Lee Moore 354

59 9 Edward Guidry 344

Tie 15jr Geoff Styner 344

61 83 Blake Carrier 342

62 14 Bo Barber 338

63 5m Shawn Mott 324

64 w20 Greg Wilson 308

65 28f Davie Franek 306

66 4 Tommy Snellgrove 300

67 17H Jared Horstman 298

68 22H Randy Hannagan 294

69 17 Channin Tankersley 290

70 28H Hud Horton 282

71 66 Chase Dunham 278

72 34 Luke Hall 276

73 3 Chad Jones 274

Tie 1st Steve Surniak 274

75 51 Bobby Tersillo 273

76 16 Cody Adams 272

77 23 Devon Dobie 266

78 197 Ryan Harrison 264

79 24 D Danny Sams III 262

80 8a Alan Myers 260

Tie 11 Tim Allison 260

82 83 Bob Auld 258

83 23 Lance Moss 256

84 52 Cody Karl 244

Tie 47 Eric Riggins Jr 244

86 21m Adam Cruea 238

87 2x Mike Grigsby 230

Tie 49 Shawn Dancer 230

89 88 Brandon Blenden 228

90 15j Jeremy Middleton 224

91 21 Jason Shavers 222

92 7 J Gregg Jones 220

93 99 Blake Jenkins 216

Tie 2H Tommy Hall 216

95 46 Jan Howard 214

Tie 21k Kevin Hinkle 214

97 B 52 Bill Mason 208

98 71 Aryton Olsen 149

99 2c Wayne Johnson 148

100 1x Eddie Gallagher 146

101 55 McKenna Haase 132

102 21 Butch David 130

Tie 51b Joe B Miller 130

Tie 18t Tyler Vaughn 130

105 7D Don Goodwin 128

106 24 Kobe Allison 126

107 16 Cody Tankersley 124

108 67 Jake McLain 122

109 57 Cody Howard 120

Tie 24 Jeffrey West 120

Tie 5 Richard Reynolds 120

112 5d Zach Daum 116

113 88 Trent Moss 114

114 5 Mark Lott 112

Tie 25 Ray Bugg 112

116 7D Dillon DeJournett 108

Tie 27t Todd Bradford 108

118 92 Cody Hays 106

119 83 Curt Schumacher 100

Tie 29 D Danny Oliver 100

Tie 23p Hunter Poe 100

Tie 5k Jake Karklin 100

Tie 69 Jamey Mooney 100

Tie 17 Jeff Leach 100

Tie 12t Joe Young 100

Tie 0 Mike Vaculik 100

Tie 32x Robert Richardson 100

Tie 23 Seth Bergman 100

Tie 121 Todd Bliss 100

USCS SOUTHERN THUNDER

Final 2019 Point Standings

Pos. Car# Driver Points

1 10 Terry Gray 2458

2 07 Johnny Bridges 2393

3 38 Tony Agin 2084

4 28 Jeff Willingham 2069

5 5 Justin Barger 1835

6 33 Joe Larkin 1828

7 10m Morgan Turpen 1744

8 7z Eric Gunderson 1220

9 m1 Mark Smith 1219

10 4 Danny Smith 1029

11 29 Kyle Amerson 1014

12 47 Eric Riggins Jr 986

13 22 Conner Leoffler 928

14 36 Tim Perry 910

15 83 Mark Ruel Jr 891

16 83 Bob Auld 878

17 13 Chase Howard 877

18 44 Ronny Howard 852

19 23 Lance Moss 803

20 17b Shelby Brown 762

21 07 T Brandon Taylor 647

22 17 Alex Lyles 634

23 47 Dale Howard 582

24 39 Brad Bowden 577

25 18j RJ Jacobs 549

26 67 Hayden Martin 546

27 5 Jake Karklin 520

28 29 d Danny Oliver 507

29 43 Terry Witherspoon 506

30 21b Brandon McLain 480

31 5M Shawn Mott 461

32 76 Mallie Shuster 429

33 29 Jeff Oliver 408

Tie 20 Jim Shuster 408

35 24d Danny Sams III 402

36 7j Gregg Jones 388

37 99 Tanner Witherspoon 382

38 17x Corey Bailey 353

39 15jr Geoff Styner 344

40 17H Jared Horstman 298

41 116 Nick Snyder 294

Tie 22H Randy Hannagan 294

43 28H Hud Horton 282

44 66 Chase Dunham 278

45 1s Joey Schmidt 276

Tie 34 Luke Hall 276

47 10 Landon Britt 275

48 1st Steve Surniak 274

49 23 Devon Dobie 266

50 20 Matt Kurtz 264

Tie 197 Ryan Harrison 264

52 11 Tim Allison 260

53 67 Jake McLain 252

54 10k Dewayne White 242

55 21m Adam Cruea 238

Tie 14 Bo Barber 238

57 2x Mike Grigsby 230

Tie 49 Shawn Dancer 230

59 5 Mark Lott 226

60 4m Michael Miller 208

61 3 B Chris Banja 200

62 24 Danny Martin Jr 154

63 9jr Derek Hagar 150

Tie 14 Tony Stewart 150

65 44 Trey Starks 148

66 3 Howard Moore 146

67 26 Marshall Skinner 140

68 4 Chad Jones 136

Tie B 4 Nick Tucker 136

70 34 Darren Orth 132

71 4b Bronzie Lawson IV 126

Tie 24 Kobe Allison 126

Tie 58 Nate Emig 126

74 67 Brian Thomas 124

Tie 0x Clint Weiss 124

76 1x Scott Hunter 122

Tie 21 Spencer Meredith 122

78 218 Dillon Thrower 120

79 1A Lee Moore 116

80 5s Sonny Stroud 114

81 21 Daniel Grimes 100

Tie 1 Jimmy Mabe 100

USCS DEEP SOUTH THUNDER

Final 2019 Point Standings

Pos. Car# Drive Point

1 10 Terry Gray 3095

2 07 Johnny Bridges 3000

3 38 Tony Agin 2544

4 28 Jeff Willingham 2513

5 4 Danny Smith 2451

6 m1 Mark Smith 1967

7 5 Justin Barger 1515

8 10m Morgan Turpen 1503

9 76 Mallie Shuster 1472

10 83 Mark Ruel Jr 1455

11 47 Dale Howard 1429

12 20 Jim Shuster 1381

13 116 Nick Snyder 1380

14 24 Danny Martin Jr 1352

15 14 Tony Stewart 1224

16 17b Shelby Brown 1222

Tie 43 Terry Witherspoon 1222

18 99 Tanner Witherspoon 1150

19 13 Chase Howard 1107

20 44 Ronny Howard 1104

21 28F Davie Franek 1056

22 22 Connor Leoffler 985

23 18J RJ Jacobs 974

24 51 Bobby Tersillo 918

25 29 Kyle Amerson 865

26 83 Bob Auld 842

27 01 Shane Morgan 822

28 7j Gregg Jones 750

29 17 Alex Lyles 709

30 29 Jeff Oliver 702

31 4m Michael Miller 680

32 3g Garrett Green 676

Tie 1s Joey Schmidt 676

34 33 Joe Larkin 652

35 22G Johnny Gilbertson 623

36 88 Brandon Blenden 598

Tie 7z Eric Gunderson 598

38 10k Dewayne White 578

39 39 Brad Bowden 544

40 20 Matt Kurtz 540

41 10L Landon Britt 533

42 93 Jake Knight 517

43 52 Cody Karl 502

44 9jr Derek Hagar 469

45 197 Ryan Harrison 464

46 47 Eric Riggins Jr 442

47 3B Chris Banja 430

48 5k Jake Karklin 408

49 2c Wayne Johnson 396

50 26 Marshall Skinner 392

51 23 Seth Bergman 374

52 52 Shane Kreidler 366

53 9 Edward Guidry 344

Tie 20 Frank Carlsson 344

55 77 Michael Santangelo 330

56 14 Tyler Clem 299

57 95 Matt Covington 298

58 71 Aryton Olsen 295

59 99L Larry Wight 294

Tie 15h Sam Hafertepe 294

61 17 Channin Tankersley 290

62 6 Dustin Gates 287

63 29 Danny Oliver 284

64 17cb Corey Bailey 276

Tie 47x Dylan Westbrook 276

66 21k Thomas Kennedy 273

67 16 Cody Adams 272

68 28 Connor Morrell 266

69 24 D Danny Sams III 262

70 8a Alan Myers 260

71 21 Butch David 258

72 21 Carson Short 242

73 8 Adam Pierson 234

74 26 Jeff Bye 230

Tie 1A Lee Moore 230

Tie 22 Shawn Murray 230

77 5 Richard Reynolds 228

Tie 91 Ryan Turner 228

79 14b Brett Wright 226

80 16b Ricky Peterson 224

81 21 Jason Shavers 222

82 83 Blake Carrier 216

Tie 2h Tommy Hall 216

84 0 Mike Vaculik 214

85 3 Todd Gracey 212

86 B 52 Bill Mason 208

87 51 Max Stambaugh 206

88 77x Alex Hill 200

Tie 20 Brandon Grubaugh 200

Tie 13 Cory Turner 200

Tie 15 Dan Nanticoke 200

Tie 61 Parker Evans 200

Tie 121 Todd Bliss 200

94 3 Howard Moore 146

95 29 Jordon Mallett 142

Tie 36 Tim Perry 142

97 75 Tyler Blank 138

98 21b Brandon McLain 136

99 91A Ernie Ainsworth 132

100 20b Cody Bova 126

101 16 Cody Tankersley 124

102 57 Cody Howard 120

103 34 Darren Orth 118

Tie 00 Harley Zimmerman 118

105 5 Hayden Campbell 114

106 07 Brandon Taylor 112

107 21m Adam Cruea 110

Tie 11b Tyler Horn 110

109 91 Kyle Connery 108

110 92 Cody Hays 106

111 b4 Bronzie Lawson IV 100

Tie 83 Curt Schumacher 100

Tie 0 Dustin Adams 100

Tie 72k Rick Kahler 100

Tie 3 Sammy Swindell 100

Tie 8z Zach Pringle 100