Thompson’s Family of Dealerships continues relationship with Placerville Speedway

Placerville, CA – January 29, 2020…One of the familiar partnerships in Northern California racing over the years has involved the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships support of Placerville Speedway, which continues this season with the company returning as a sponsor of the quarter-mile clay oval.

In addition to returning as a weekly partner, Thompson’s Family of Dealerships is also back as title sponsor of the Winged 360 Sprint Car division at Placerville Speedway.

“We are definitely excited to have Thompson’s Family of Dealerships continue their long-standing support of Placerville Speedway”, said Russell Motorsports Inc. President Scott Russell. “Our history with Thompson’s actually goes back to 2001 when I started racing Sprint Cars. Having them back as title sponsor of the Winged Sprint Cars is an important thing for the speedway and we couldn’t be happier. Our goal is to continue making Placerville a destination for fans and teams on Saturday nights.”

Company owner Ron Thompson attends as many races as possible throughout the season and has a huge passion for Placerville Speedway and the sport, which makes it a driving force behind the long-time partnership.

Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Executive General Manager Jeff Thompson is also a lifelong fan of racing and is pleased to continue the company’s relationship with Placerville Speedway saying, “Growing up, both my mom and dad raced every weekend, so motorsports has always been a huge part of our lives. We have always loved coming to the track and are amazed by all the loyal fans. Being a part of Placerville Speedway and its unique history is as hometown as it gets. We love this old dirt track.”

The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars will compete in 15 of the 16 championship point races this year. Opening night will occur on Saturday March 21st and the championship finale takes place on Saturday September 19th. One of the more anticipated events of the year will be presented on Saturday July 25th, which is designated as Thompson’s Auto “Fan Appreciation Night.”

Kami Arnold of RMI also spoke about the long-time partnership with Thompson’s Family of Dealerships. “Some say the key to success is surrounding yourself with great people and we are very fortunate to have a long-standing partnership with Thompson’s. Their family and company representatives are all simply amazing and we’re extremely happy to be associated with them.”

The 2020 season at Placerville Speedway opens on Saturday March 7th when the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network returns for the first time since 2012. Also on hand during the night will be the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California.

Since opening in 1965 the Placerville Speedway has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California. Well known for its steep banks, distinctive red clay, loyal fan base and extremely close action, the track is located just 40-minutes up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 7: Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network and Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association | Gold Strike Stampede

Saturday March 14: Test and Tune | 2pm-6pm with pit gate opening at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 21: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and BCRA Midget Lites | 17th annual Tribute to Al Hinds/ Championship Opener

Saturday March 28: Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards, BCRA Midget Lites | Spring Fever Frenzy