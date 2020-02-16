Reutzel Wins King of the 360’s Feature at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (Saturday Feberuary 15, 2020) — Aaron Reutzel picked $10,000 for winning the Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360’s Winter Nationals feature on Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park. Reutzel moved up mid-race through the field to pass Terry McCarl for the lead on lap 20 to take the lead from Mark Smith. From that point on Reutzel drove away from the field for the victory over Smith, Terry McCarl, Eric Riggins Jr, and Dylan Westbrook.

19th Annual Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360’s Winter Nationals

East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, FL

Saturday February 15, 2020

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

2. M1 – Mark Smith

3. 4 – Terry McCarl

4. 47 – Eric Riggins Jr

5. 47x – Dylan Westbrook

6. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

7. 3z – Brock Zearfoss

8. 24D – Danny Sams Iii

9. 24 – Danny Martin Jr

10. 14B – Brett Wright

11. 28 – Tim Shaffer

12. 7S – Jason Sides

13. 27m – Carson McCarl

14. 6 – Dustin Gates

15. 67X – Parker Price-Miller

16. 3C – Cale Conley

17. 44 – Trey Starks

18. 26 – Cory Eliason

19. 43H – Derek Hagar

20. 97 – Max Stambaugh

21. 7B – Ben Brown

22. 22G – Johnny Gilbertson

23. 47H – Dale Howard

24. 20 – Matt Kurtz

25. 4s – Danny Smith