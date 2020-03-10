2020 Feature Win List Week 10: McFadden and Smith Tied for the Lead on the Feature Win List

(March 10, 2020) – Mark Smith and James McFadden remain tied for the top position of the 2020 feature win list. Smith’s victory on Saturday with the United Sprint Car Series at Chatham Speedway was his seventh of the 2020 season. James McFadden picked up another feature win on Sunday at Murray Bridge Speedway.

Behind Smith and McFadden six drivers are tied with four wins each including Brad Sweet, who won the ASCS National Tour feature on Friday at Merced Speedway.

Four drivers are tied for ninth position on the list with three victories each including Du Quoin indoor midget car feature winner Tanner Thorson and Port Royal feature winner Cory Eliason.

2020 Feature Win List

Updated 03/10/2020

1. James McFadden – 7

2. Mark Smith – 7

3. Aaron Reutzel – 4

4. Brad Sweet – 4

5. Carson Macedo – 4

6. Donny Schatz – 4

7. Kyle Larson – 4

8. Michael Pickens – 4

9. Cory Eliason – 3

10. Nathan Smee – 3

11. Tanner Thorson – 3

12. Troy DeCaire – 3

13. Aaron Leffel – 2

14. Andrew Scheuerle – 2

15. Brady Bacon – 2

16. Brett Milburn – 2

17. Buddy Kofoid – 2

18. C.J. Leary – 2

19. Garrett Green – 2

20. Jake Swanson – 2

21. Jamie Larsen – 2

22. Kalib Henry – 2

23. Kerry Madsen – 2

24. Ryan Robinson – 2

25. Shane Stewart – 2

26. Sterling Cling – 2

27. Tim King – 2

28. Trent Martin – 2

29. Tyler Courtney – 2

30. Adrian Redpath – 1

31. Alex Bright – 1

32. Andy Forsberg – 1

33. Andy Russell – 1

34. Ash Hounsfield – 1

35. Austin Mundie – 1

36. Bobby Santos III – 1

37. Brendan Warmerdam – 1

38. Brent Kratzmann – 1

39. Brenton Farrer – 1

40. Brett Youngman – 1

41. Brnadon Rahmer – 1

42. Brock Dean – 1

43. Callum Williamson – 1

44. Cannon McIntosh – 1

45. Casey Burkham – 1

46. Charlie Brown – 1

47. Chris James – 1

48. Chris Meredith – 1

49. Chris Windom – 1

50. Christopher Bell – 1

51. Christopher Halesworth – 1

52. Corey McCullagh – 1

53. Dale Howard – 1

54. Daniel Eggleton – 1

55. Daniel Rogers – 1

56. Daniel Storer – 1

57. Danny Dietrich – 1

58. Danny Wood – 1

59. David Murcott – 1

60. Dayn Bentvelzen – 1

61. Dean Brindle – 1

62. Dylan Cisney – 1

63. Grant Anderson – 1

64. Harry Ross – 1

65. Jack McCarthy – 1

66. Jacob Jolly – 1

67. Jake Ashworth – 1

68. Jamie Duff – 1

69. Jamie Landrigan – 1

70. Jamie Veal – 1

71. Jason Bates – 1

72. Jason Martin – 1

73. Joel Heinrich – 1

74. Kaiden Manders – 1

75. Kaidon Brown – 1

76. Keaton Dahm – 1

77. Keith Day Jr. – 1

78. Keke Falland – 1

79. Kevin Titman – 1

80. Kody Swanson – 1

81. Kyle Mock – 1

82. Lachlan McHugh – 1

83. Logan Schuchart – 1

84. Luke Dillon – 1

85. Luke Redpath – 1

86. Luke Storer – 1

87. Luke Weel – 1

88. Marcus Dumesny – 1

89. Mark Caruso – 1

90. Marshall Blyton – 1

91. Matt Covington – 1

92. Matt Dumesny – 1

93. Matt Egel – 1

94. Matt Jackson – 1

95. Matt Mills – 1

96. Matthew Leversedge – 1

97. Michael Keen – 1

98. Michael Stewart – 1

99. Mitchell Broome – 1

100. Mitchell Faccinto – 1

101. Nathan Howard – 1

102. Nick Parker – 1

103. Peter Hunnibell – 1

104. Rick Hendrix – 1

105. Rico Abreu – 1

106. Robbie Farr – 1

107. Rodney Wood – 1

108. Rusty Whittaker – 1

109. Ryan Jones – 1

110. Sam Hafertepe Jr. – 1

111. Scott Bogucki – 1

112. Shane Golobic – 1

113. Shane Hopkins – 1

114. Stevie Sussex – 1

115. Tim Harris – 1

116. Tom Lumsden – 1

117. Tom Payet – 1

118. Troy Ware – 1

119. Wayne Milburn – 1

120. Zach Daum – 1

121. Zeb Wise – 1

The staff at TJSlideways.com spends a lot of time maintaining this list to be as accurate as possible. Not every track and/or series makes its results readily available. If you see a correction feel free to contact us with the proper information.