Allstar Performance Event List: March 13-15, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place March 13-15, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday March 13, 2020
Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX – USA – World of Outlaws
North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Ocean 360 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Silver Cup
Saturday March 14, 2020
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway – Latrobe, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – USA – World of Outlaws – East Texas Lone Star Shootout
North Alabama Speedway – Tuscumbia, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Silver Cup
the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – King of the West Sprints presented by NARC
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – VRA Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – USA – Western Midget Racing
Westline Speedway – Whyalla, SA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday March 15, 2020
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars