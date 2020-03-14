Alan Krimes Wins at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (March 14, 2020) — After multiple drivers ran into issues while in the lead Alan Krimes drove a steady race to inherit the lead with five laps to go and drove on to victory during the final daytime race of the 2020 season at Lincoln Speedway. The win was Krimes first of the 2020 season.
Cale Thomas led the early portion of the main event until making contact with the wall to avoid Dylan Norris upside down race car. Following the restart Jim Siegel and Ryan Smith raced for the lead with Smith eventually taking the top spot. Smith was driving away until getting caught up in an incident on the backstretch. This handed the lead to Krimes, who drove by Siegel for the second spot just before Smith’s incident.
Krimes drove away the final five laps to the victory over Siegel, Freddie Rahmer, Brandon Rahmer, and Brian Montieth.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, PA
Saturday March 14, 2020
Heat Race #1:
1. 73b – Brett Michalski
2. 21 – Brian Montieth
3. 44 – Dylan Norris
4. 75c – Chase Dietz
5. 88 – Brandon Rahmer
6. 99m – Kyle Moody
7. 9 – Dalton Dietrich
8. 3 – Todd Gracey
Heat Race #2:
1. 59 – Jimmy Siegel
2. 21t – Scott Fisher
3. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
4. 8d – Billy Dietrich
5. 69 – Tim Glatfelter
6. 2w – Glendon Forsythe
7. 14t – Tyler Walton
8. 49h – Bradley Howard
Heat Race #3:
1. 39 – Cale Thomas
2. 72 – Ryan Smith
3. 87 – Alan Krimes
4. 1x – Chad Trout
5. 15w – Adam Wilt
6. 19 – Troy Wagaman
7. 00 – Chris Frank
8. 5e – Tim Wagaman
A-Main:
1. 87 – Alan Krimes
2. 59 – Jimmy Siegel
3. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
4. 88 – Brandon Rahmer
5. 21 – Brian Montieth
6. 15w – Adam Wilt
7. 8d – Billy Dietrich
8. 21t – Scott Fisher
9. 1x – Chad Trout
10. 14t – Tyler Walton
11. 69 – Tim Glatfelter
12. 19 – Troy Wagaman
13. 99m – Kyle Moody
14. 2w – Glendon Forsythe
15. 73b – Brett Michalski
16. 75c – Chase Dietz
17. 9 – Dalton Dietrich
18. 39 – Cale Thomas
19. 49h – Bradley Howard
20. 3 – Todd Gracey
21. 72 – Ryan Smith
22. 00 – Chris Frank
23. 44 – Dylan Norris
24. 5e – Tim Wagaman