by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (March 17, 2020) – Due to some early week rain and a forecast of continued rain through Thursday, the AmeriFlex / OCRS season opener at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas has been rescheduled for April 3.

Monarch Motor Speedway officials felt the facility would be too wet to manage after a week of rain.