Must See Racing Postpones Start Of 2020 Season

By Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. – Officials from the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series confirmed Saturday that the start of the season for the traveling 410ci asphalt sprint car tour is on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration also applies to the Must See Racing Midwest Lights Series, the new feeder division under the Must See Racing banner set to begin this summer.

Originally scheduled to kick off April 17-18 at Montgomery Motor Speedway in Alabama, there is now no specific timetable for when the Must See Racing calendar will officially begin, as sports around the world have come to a halt in the wake of the COVID-19 fight.

Must See Racing President Jim Hanks issued a statement Saturday morning addressing the disappointing news.

“The ongoing sudden, abrupt and ever-changing facts, including local, state and national governmental mandates surrounding the coronavirus, currently makes it impossible to accurately predict when MSR can reliably begin, and in all probability, be required to reschedule the 2020 racing season,” said Hanks.

“Be assured the safety, health and well-being of everyone remains the number one consideration and paramount concern of everyone at Must See Racing,” Hanks continued. “We will keep everyone updated with MSR schedule update bulletins as we look forward to reconstructing the 2020 schedule with the multiple track and event options available to deliver first class racing and entertainment at the tracks, in the multimedia space and on television for our valued race fans.”