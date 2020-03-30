KNOXVILLE RACEWAY SEASON OPENER UPDATE

From Kendra Jacobs

All of us at Knoxville Raceway are eager to get the 2020 racing season started, and we know so many of you are as well.

In accordance with the federal government’s extension of the country’s social distancing guidelines through April 30, the season opener will be postponed until Saturday, May 2. The April 18 and April 25 race dates have been rescheduled for Friday, May 29 and Friday, July 3, respectively.

Knoxville Raceway will continue to follow the restrictions and monitor any developments throughout the month of April. If further changes to the schedule are required, updates will be posted at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com and on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

When the engines fire for our first race this season, it will be a season opener like none before. Stay healthy race fans. We’ll see you at the track on May 2.