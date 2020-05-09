T.J.’s Takeaways From the “Return to Racing” at Knoxville

Once the cars were going in circles though that did not matter anymore. In a time where everything seems unusual the World of Outlaws and Knoxville Raceway along with the race teams stepped up and provided an awesome diversion. For 30-laps I forgot about things like wearing a face mask to go to the grocery store this weekend and was engrossed in a thrilling 30-lap affair.

Thanks to the hard work of some dedicated people all of us got to escape for a few hours on Friday