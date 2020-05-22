World of Outlaws Events at River Cities Speedway & Granite City Speedway Canceled​

By Tony Veneziano
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (May 21, 2020) — Due to the ongoing mass gathering restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events, originally scheduled for June 5 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D., and June 6 at Granite City Speedway in Sauk Rapids, Minn., have been canceled. The events will not be rescheduled.
After much deliberation and discussion with local government officials, World of Outlaws officials and the staff of the race tracks, it was determined that putting on an event with a reduced crowd or no crowd was just not feasible.
Those who purchased tickets through SLS Promotions online or over the phone, will automatically receive a refund to the credit card/debit card that was used to purchase the tickets. Allow one (1) full billing cycle on your credit card to apply. Seating will revert back to the 2019 seating arrangement for the June 2021 River Cities Speedway event.
The River Cities Speedway event on Friday, August 21 is still on as scheduled.
For more information on future World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events this season, visit www.SLSPromotions.com.
Twitter: @SLS_Promotions
Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC
Website: www.SLSPromotions.com