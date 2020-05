TULSA, OK (May 22, 2020) — Tyler Courtney won the T-Town Midget Showdown feature Friday at Port City Raceway with the USAC National Midget Car Series. Courtney took advantage of Chris Windom stumbling on the cushion in turns one and two while leading and took the lead on lap 25 of the 40-lap affair. Courtney held off multiple challenges including racing four wide for the lead over Logan Seavey from 19th starting position, Windom, Tanner Thorson, and Cannon McIntosh.