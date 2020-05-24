Overnight Storms Cancel ASCS Elite Non-Wing At Monarch Motor Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (May 24, 2020) Damaging over night storms and a very wet forecast for this evening has forced officials at Monarch Motor Speedway to cancel events for Sunday, May 24 with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

The next outing for the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is Saturday, May 30 at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas.

