USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET RETURN AT PETALUMA ON JUNE 6

By Lance Jennings

Petaluma, California (May 28, 2020)………The USAC Western States Midgets make their return to action on Saturday night, June 6, at California’s Petaluma Speedway.

The co-sanctioned event with the Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) Midgets will be a non-point race for the USAC Western States Midgets and pay $600-to-win and $100 to start.

No fans are permitted due to local regulations regarding COVID-19. California state protocol calls for safe distancing practices to take place and proper sanitizing for those who are on the grounds for the event.

To limit person-to-person contact or money exchange during the night, all competitors intending to compete in the event should visit www.USACracing.com and purchase their USAC license prior to the event.

The full night of racing at Petaluma will be streamed live and on-demand, exclusively on FloRacing.

Petaluma Speedway has hosted nine previous USAC Western States Midget events dating to Shane Golobic’s 2012 victory. Maria Cofer of Macdoel, Calif. captured the victory in the most recent series event at Petaluma, her first with the series.