LAKE ODESSA, MI (June 12, 2020) — The Great Lakes Super Sprints will return to action after the start of the season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday June 12th, 2020 at I-96 Speedway. Details and procedures are still being formalized after several weeks of work from officials from GLSS and I-96. IMCA Modifieds, Street Stocks, 4-Cylinders, and Mini Wedges will join GLSS on Friday’s program.