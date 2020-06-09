Kyler Johnson Claims First-Career Sprint Win with URSS!

David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – June 7, 2020 Third-generation sprint car driver Kyler Johnson took advantage of his front row starting position and led flag-to-flag to claim his first career Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series feature Sunday night at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas

Johnson and John Carney started on the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature with Johnson taking the lead as the green flag fell. JD Johnson, Cale Cozad and Shane Sudquist were the top five after the first lap was complete.

Johnson, son of former URSS competitor C.J. Johnson, kept the field behind him before entering lapped traffic on lap nine. Carney closed the deficit yet Johnson made quick work of slower cars and stayed out front from there. Last years touring rookie of the year would go on to claim the first sprint car victory of his young career with Carney settling for second. JD Johnson came home third while Sundquist and two-time and defending tour champion Zach Blurton rounded out the top five.

Heat races were won by Sudquist, Cozard and Blurton while Steven Richardson earned the night’s Keizer Wheels hard-charger award coming from his nineteenth starting position to a ninth-place finish.

The URSS will now set their sights on Rolling Plains Motor Speedway (RPM) in Hays, Kansas this Saturday and Sunday night (June 13-14) for the annual “Sunflower Showdown.”

URSS

81 Speedway/Park City, Kansas

June 7, 2020

A Feature (25 laps) : 1) Kyler Johnson, 2) John Carney, 3) J D Johnson, 4) Shane Sundquist, 5) Zach Blurton, 6) Jeremy Huish, 7) Luke Cranston, 8) Ray Seemann, 9) Steven Richardson, 10) Taylor Velasquez, 11) Jed Werner, 12) Tyler Drueke, 13) Ty Williams, 14) Howard Van Dyke, 15) Brian Herbert, 16) Monty Ferriera, 17) Jordan Knight, 18) Tyler Knight, 19) Brett Becker, 20) Cody Lampe, 21) Kaden Taylor, 22) 2 Eric Matthews, 23) Cale Cozad