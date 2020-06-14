Zach Chappell Wins OCRS Feature at 81 Speedway

By John Rittenoure – PARK CITY, Kans. (June 13, 2020) – Friday night Zach Chappell had to settle for a second place finish at Humboldt Speedway behind Terry Easum who raced to his first career AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car victory. Saturday it was pay back as Chappell kept Easum at bay at 81 Speedway.

Chappell led all 20 laps to earn his first victory of the season.

“It was hard to pass out there,” Chappell said of his run to victory in his AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories sponsored sprinter. “We just got lucky. We got the number one pill tonight.

“We had a great car. It rolled twenty great laps although it got tight there at the end.”

Easum, who started outside front row next to Chappell, gave chase but could not get close enough to challenge the leader.

I got tired of finishing second,” smiled Chappell. “I like to win more than finishing second. We have been trying a few new things. If you are not trying you are not going to gain anymore speed.

“I can’t thank my dad and Chris for working on this thing. They give me the easy job.

Chappell knew that Easum was just waiting for an opportunity.

“I always like racing with him,” Chappell said of Easum. “He is nice and clean and I like being up front with him to let me know I am not too old to do this anymore.”

Nick Lucito advanced from 15th to 7th earning him the DFR Discount Tire Hard Charger award for the second time this season.

The AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series is back in action on Friday with a visit to Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas.

AmeriFlex / OCRS Results

81 Speedway

June 13, 2020

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]; 2. 88-Terry Easum[2]; 3. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[5]; 4. 15D-Andrew Deal[9]; 5. 5-Joe Bob Lee[7]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 7. 65L-Nicholas Lucito[15]; 8. 62-James Shoun[11]; 9. 14-Stephanie Chappell[6]; 10. 39-Kimberly Tyre[13]; 11. 22T-Frank Taft[8]; 12. 2C-Whit Gastineau[4]; 13. 31M-Eric Matthews[12]; 14. 9-Casey Buechler[14]; 15. 2L-Brandon Leland[10]

Car & Fleet Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Terry Easum[5]; 2. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 3. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[8]; 5. 15D-Andrew Deal[7]; 6. 31M-Eric Matthews[2]; 7. 39-Kimberly Tyre[3]; 8. 9-Casey Buechler[6]

M & W Aluminum Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Whit Gastineau[4]; 2. 9E-Kinzer Edwards[1]; 3. 14-Stephanie Chappell[2]; 4. 22T-Frank Taft[5]; 5. 2L-Brandon Leland[7]; 6. 62-James Shoun[3]; 7. (DNS) 65L-Nicholas Lucito

Lap Leaders: Zach Chappell 1-20.

Margin of victory: 0.231 seconds.

Contingency Winners

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories winner: Zach Chappell

Car & Fleet Heat 1: Terry Easum

M & W Aluminum Heat 2: Whit Gastineau

AMSOIL High Point: Terry Easum

DFR Discount Tire Hard Charger: Nick Lucito +8

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series