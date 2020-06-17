Fremont Speedway to greet fans at 2020 season opener

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway will open for the 2020 racing season on Saturday, June 20 and the loyal fans of “The Track That Action Built” will be welcomed back!

Original plans had called for no general admission tickets to be sold but recent changes in the state’s COVID-19 regulations will allow for fans to be back in the historic covered grand stands.

“We have worked hard and were in constant communication with officials. We are very excited to be able for not only our race teams but the fans to be back at the Fremont Speedway,” said Ryan Schiets, Fremont Speedway Board of Directors President.

The Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks will be in action. The 70th season of racing at “The Track That Action Built” will see gates open at 3 p.m. and racing under way at 7 p.m.

Pit passes are $30 with adult general admission set at $15; senior citizens general admission is $13 with teens ages 11-15 at $10 and kids 10 and under are free.

Camping is available as well with water and electric service and is $25 per night (camping is only available Friday through Sunday).

Those attending are being asked to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines including not bringing those with underlying health issues, immunocompromised individuals and those the Center of Disease Control say are most at risk. If you have a fever or other symptoms please stay home and it is highly suggested fans and race team members wear masks.

Everyone planning to attend racing on June 20 at Fremont Speedway is asked to fill out a COVID-19 waiver form which are available online at www.fremontohspeedway.com. There will be forms available at the track but by downloading the filling the forms out prior to the night’s racing will save time. Race teams are also encouraged to print off the tax forms at https://www.fremontohspeedway.com/driver-forms.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway