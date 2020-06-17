ISMA Cancels July 11 Appearance at Jukasa Motor Speedway

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 17, 2020) – Due to the extension of the border closure between the United States and Canada, ISMA has been forced to cancel its Jukasa Motor Speedway apperance until 2021. The race was scheduled for Saturday, July 11.

While the border closure is tentatively scheduled to remain in effect through July 21, ISMA’s only other event in Canada; August 15 at Delaware Speedway, already received the axe. That show will also wait until the 2021 season.

At this time, ISMA is not releasing any further information or updates regarding the Hy-Miler at Sandusky Speedway, or any other remaining events this season. The Hy-Miler Nationals does remain on as scheduled for July 24 and 25.

