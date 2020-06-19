Carney Wins at West Texas Raceway

LUBBOCK, TX (June 19, 2020) — John Carney II won the 305 sprint car feature Friday at West Texas Raceway. Carny moved up from fourth starting position to claim the victory over seventh starting Will Gonzalaz and eighth starting Jett Carney. Robert Pace and Brandon Hickman rounded out the to pfive.

West Texas Raceway

Lubbock, TX

Friday June 19, 2020

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11P-Preston Peebles[1]

2. 12-Brandon Howle[2]

3. 16-Will Gonzalez[4]

4. 11X-John Carney II[3]

5. 6C-Jett Carney[6]

6. 24-Robert Pace[8]

7. 30-Brandon Hickman[5]

8. 25-Mike Marquez[7]

9. 45-David Luckie[9]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 11X-John Carney II[4]

2. 16-Will Gonzalez[7]

3. 6C-Jett Carney[8]

4. 24-Robert Pace[2]

5. 30-Brandon Hickman[3]

6. 25-Mike Marquez[5]

7. 12-Brandon Howle[1]