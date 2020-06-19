Limited Tickets Remain for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Banquet August 1!

By Bob Baker

(National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, Knoxville, IA) June 18, 2020 – It’s time to reserve your tickets for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Banquet on August 1! Tickets must be ordered in advance, and are limited. NO TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE THE DAY OF THE BANQUET. Previous National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees will soon be receiving their invitation letter.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a limited number of tickets are available. They are $30 and can be ordered by contacting Lori DeMoss at 1-800-874-4488 or by e-mail at LDeMoss@SprintCarHoF.com. The banquet will be held at Noon on Saturday, August 1, in the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa. Banquet festivities will get underway with a catered lunch from Rib Shack, followed by the induction ceremony.

One of the highlights of the weekend includes the attendance of previous National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees on Friday, July 31. Friday night at the museum is a “must attend” event. This year, light snacks and soft drinks will get things underway at 6 p.m.

Following refreshments, at 7 p.m., our annual salute to our inductees on the museum’s second floor will commence! The roundtable of previous inductees always includes an open mic discussion with plenty of storytelling and fun times!

The Friday reception is FREE and open to the public. We will again be treated to a night of stories from some of the greats of the sport!

Saturday, August 1, will mark the 31st Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction banquet. Those individuals being inducted for their career achievements include: Drivers – Greg Hodnett, Tim Shaffer and Jeff Swindell; Owners-Mechanics-Builders-Manufacturers-Car Sponsors – Walt Dyer and Paul Leffler; Promoters-Officials-Media Members-Event/Series Sponsors – Don Lamberti and Spencer Riggs; and Pre-1945 Era – Bill Cummings. Hall of Famers Dave Argabright and Pat Sullivan will emcee the event. Following Saturday’s induction, inductees’ families and friends are invited back to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s second floor for the unveiling of the new inductees’ plaques.

Saturday night’s events at the Knoxville Raceway include racing with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions plus the 360 sprint cars.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!