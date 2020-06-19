Photo Gallery: Friday World of Outlaws at Tri-State Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jason Sides (#7S) racing with Carson Macedo (#2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short with his family and crew in victory lane following their victory with the World of Outlaws at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short following his first career World of Outlaws feature victory at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41) racing with Brad Sweet (#49) Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kerry Madsen (#2) racing with Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41) racing with Brad Sweet (#49) Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41) racing with Chase Stockon (#5) Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short after drawing his starting position for the dash on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sammy Swindell (#39) and Shane Stewart (#71) tangle Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Donny Schatz (#15) inside of Rico Abreu (#24). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap from Friday’s World of Outlaws program at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Kerry Madsen (#2) racing with Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#71) racing with Parker Price-Miller (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) racing with Ayrton Gennetten (#3). (Mark Funderburk photo) Daryn Pittman (#83) racing with Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Macedo (#2) racing with Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sammy Swindell (#39) and Justin Peck (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason (#26) racing with Hunter Schuerenberg (#55). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and David Gravel (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short. (Mark Funderburk photo) Carson Short (#21) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) race for the lead on Friday at Tri-State Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Related Stories: Carson Short Scores First Career World of Outlaws Feature Victory Schuchart Holds Off Sweet and McFadden for Win at River Cities Abreu Wins Friday Portion of the Ironman 55 Sheldon Haudenschild Wins at FALS PPM Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Haubstadt Photo GalleryTri-State SpeedwayWorld of Outlaws