Windom Ends Larson’s Winning Streak Friday at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (June 19, 2020) — Chris Windom broke Kyle Larson’s winning streak at eight victories by winning Friday’s round of Indiana Midget Week for the USAC National Midget Series at Lincoln Park Speedway. Windom traded the lead early in the main event with Buddy Kofoid multiple times before pulling away late in the main event for the victory. Tanner Thorson appeared to have the second position locked up before having mechanical issues on the final lap, giving the runner up spot to Larson. Kofoid rounded out the podium.