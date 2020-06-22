Stevie Sussex Claims Victory With ASCS Desert Non-Wing At Arizona Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (June 20, 2020) Making his third career trip to Victory Lane with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, Arizona’s Stevie Sussex wheeled the ABC Body Shop No. 12 to the win in the series return to racing at Arizona Speedway on Saturday night.

Starting from the right of the front row, Sussex fell back a position on the start. Retaking the runner-up spot by Lap 3, Stevie had the lead in hand a lap later.

Holding off the field the remainder of the 25 lap affair, the margin of victory was 1.310 seconds over Dustin Burkart, who made his way through the field from ninth. John Shelton made up two spots to third with Randy Nelson rolling from 13th to fourth. Making the run from 17th, Hawaii’s Daylin Perreira finished fifth.

From 12th, Aaron Jones made it to sixth with Ryan Murphy seventh. Tyler Most followed with Jesse Stonecipher ninth. Going 20th to 10th, Philip Deeney completed the top ten.

The next event for the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series is TBA, as the state continues to sort out COVID-19 restrictions.

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Car Count: 23

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Eric Wilkins[4]; 2. 7X-Ryan Murphy[2]; 3. 25AZ-Rick Shuman[5]; 4. 76-Jesse Stonecipher[1]; 5. 22G-Aaron Jones[6]; 6. 7-Wayne Siddle[3]; 7. 0-Jonas Reynolds[7]; 8. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley[3]; 2. 9-John Shelton[1]; 3. 42-Danny Mathus[7]; 4. 3X-Tyler Most[4]; 5. 9X-Randy Nelson[6]; 6. 10-Eugene Thomas[2]; 7. (DNF) 3-Pete Yerkovich[5]; 8. (DNF) 91-Dean Colquette[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Joshua Shipley[6]; 2. 12-Stevie Sussex[7]; 3. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart[2]; 4. 13-Dennis Gile[5]; 5. 17-Joe Scheopner[4]; 6. 21-Daylin Perreira[3]; 7. 88-Philip Deeney[1]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 12-Stevie Sussex[3]; 2. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart[9]; 3. 9-John Shelton[5]; 4. 9X-Randy Nelson[13]; 5. 21-Daylin Perreira[17]; 6. 22G-Aaron Jones[12]; 7. 7X-Ryan Murphy[8]; 8. 3X-Tyler Most[11]; 9. 76-Jesse Stonecipher[14]; 10. 88-Philip Deeney[20]; 11. (DNF) 42-Danny Mathus[7]; 12. (DNF) 2-Joshua Shipley[4]; 13. (DNF) 25AZ-Rick Shuman[6]; 14. (DNF) 7-Wayne Siddle[16]; 15. (DNF) 0G-Kyle Shipley[2]; 16. (DNF) 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter[22]; 17. (DNF) 34-Eric Wilkins[1]; 18. (DNF) 13-Dennis Gile[10]; 19. (DNF) 0-Jonas Reynolds[19]; 20. (DNF) 3-Pete Yerkovich[21]; 21. (DNF) 17-Joe Scheopner[15]; 22. (DNF) 10-Eugene Thomas[18]; 23. (DNF) 91-Dean Colquette[23]