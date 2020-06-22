Williams Grove To Open 30th Annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will present the opening race of the 30th annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday, June 26 at 7:30 pm.

Sponsored by Leffler Energy, gates for the kickoff of the nine-night series open at 5:30 pm.

Adult general admission is set at $20 with youth ages 13 – 20 admitted for $10. Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Leffler Energy Night will find the speedweek 410 sprints will competing in time trials, heats and a 25-lap main in the speedweek series opener with the feature paying $5,000 to win.

Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown will again offer $300 as the Fast Tees Fast Time Award to the fastest overall driver in qualifying time trials.

The HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars will round out the racing card.

A fireworks display will also be part of the night’s events.

The Williams Grove speedweek opener will be the first race in the 2020 Hoosier Diamond Series of events at the track.

Located in Lancaster, event sponsor Leffler Engery specializes in home heating oil and propane services as well as air conditioning services, equipment, services and repairs.

Learn about Leffler Energy at www.lefflerenergy.com.

Coming up one week later at Williams Grove Speedway, on Friday July 3, the biggest raceof the speedweek series will be staged as the 32nd annual Mitch Smith Memorial is contested.

The stand-alone 410 sprint car race on July 3 will pay the winner the largest prize of speedweek 2020 when it doles out $15,000 to the championi.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or by following the track on Twitter and Facebook.