RacinBoys All Access Airing Two Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Events This Week

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 22, 2020) – The Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour returns this week following a three-month hiatus because of COVID-19.

The series ventures to Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan., on Thursday for the first series race since March 8 before visiting I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., on Saturday.

RacinBoys All Access members can watch all of the action from both nights from hot laps to the Victory Lane interviews. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription.

RacinBoys All Access members will also be able to listen to live audio of the POWRi Lucas Oil United Rebel Sprint Series event at Thomas County Speedway in Colby, Kan., and the weekly program featuring sprint cars, modifieds and stock cars at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., on Saturday.

Additionally, PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast resumes on Saturday night.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country.

Featured action this Saturday includes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn.; the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tenn.; the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.; the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pa.; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala.; and ASCS regional competition at Big Sky Speedway in Billings, Mont., and at Aztec Speedway in Aztec, N.M.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

