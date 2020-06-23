Attica Raceway Park to Pay Full Point Fund for 2020 and Teams’ WoO Membership for Brad Doty Classic

From Rex LeJeune

ATTICA, Ohio (June 23, 2020) – Because of the support shown by the race teams and great marketing partners, Attica Raceway Park will pay out the full $47,000 point fund for the 2020 season to the top 10 in season-ending points in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast DIRTcar Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

The 410 sprint champion will take home $8,000, the late model champion $5,000 and the 305 champion $3,000.

The 2020 Attica point fund marketing partners are Hoosier Tire, Callie’s Performance Products in Fostoria, Ohio, Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast, Fremont Fence, Rocket Chassis, Underground Utilities Inc. and the Tiffin community sponsors of Burns Electric, PNC Bank, Nationwide Insurance, the Reineke Family Dealerships, UIS Insurance and Investments and Clouse Construction.

“The support we’ve gotten from the teams these first three events has been unbelievable. All the great marketing partners have stepped up to support the season once again,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Continuing to show gratitude to the race teams, the track will once again pay for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series memberships for the top 20 in points through July 10 for the 410 sprints for the 32nd Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14.

“It’s our way of showing our appreciation for the support for our weekly racing,” said LeJeune.

Also, Attica Raceway Park will award any driver in the top 20 in the track’s points a $2,000 bonus if they can defeat the Outlaws and win the Brad Doty Classic feature. The highest finisher in the feature among Attica’s top 20 in points will receive a $500 bonus.

Attica Raceway Park and Brad Doty would like to thank Ohio Logistics, Racing Optics, Callie’s Performance Products, JEGS Performance, DKW Transport, Gill Construction and Underground Utilities Inc. for their support of the Brad Doty Classic.

