Photo Gallery: POWRi Midgets and WAR Sprint Cars at Charleston Speedway POWRi National Midget League, POWRi WAR Sprint League Buddy Kofoid. (Mark Funderburk photo) Trey Gropp (#54) and Jack Wagner (#77). (Mark Funderburk photo) Chase Johnson (#25), Ace McCarthy (#28), and Mitchell Davis (#56). (Mark Funderburk photo) Buddy Kofoid in victory lane following his POWRi National Midget League victory at Charleston Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chase Johnson (#25), Emilio Hoover[ (#21), and Emerson Axsom (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Emerson Axsom (#15), Chase Johnson (#25), and Ethan Mitchell (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ronnie Gardner (#5) and Cole Bodine (#39C). (Mark Funderburk photo) Trey Gropp (#54), Logan Faucon (#52), and Nic Harris (#N2). (Mark Funderburk photo) Riley Kreisel (#91) and Garrett Aitken (#32). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cannon McIntosh (#71), Mitchell Davis (#56), and Jason McDougal (#21KS). (Mark Funderburk photo) Terry Babb (#88) and Riley Kreisel (#91). (Mark Funderburk photo) Riley Kreisel. (Mark Funderburk photo) Patrick Budde (#90) and Jack Wagner (#77). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Cottle (#77K) and Riley Kreisel (#91). (Mark Funderburk photo) Riley Kreisel. (Mark Funderburk photo) Buddy Kofoid in victory lane following his POWRi National Midget League victory at Charleston Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Ace McCarthy (#28), Kaylee Bryson (#71), and Mitchell Davis (#56). (Mark Funderburk photo) Riley Kreisel in victory lane with family and friends Friday at Charleston Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Aric Gentry (#10) and Patrick Budde (#90). (Mark Funderburk photo) The POWRi WAR Sprint Car Series parade lap Friday at Charleston Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parker Frederickson (#34) and Logan Faucon (#52). (Mark Funderburk photo) Charleston SpeedwayPhoto GalleryPOWRiPOWRi WAR Sprint Car SeriesPOWRIi National Midget League