37th Kings Royal Postponed to 2021

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 29, 2020) – Officials from Eldora Speedway and the World of Outlaws announced Monday the 37th edition of the Kings Royal will be rescheduled for 2021.

Originally scheduled for July 15-18, 2020, the Kings Royal fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic with the State of Ohio’s orders restricting mass gathers at large venues. After Eldora and World of Outlaws officials worked together on multiple plans to hold the Kings Royal this year, Eldora general manager Roger Slack indicated Ohio Governor Mike DeWine texted the unfortunate news today.

Race fans should retain all tickets, credentials, passes and receipts they have received to date for the 37th Kings Royal Weekend. All advance tickets, pit passes, campsites and suite admissions for the 37th Kings Royal will be honored for the rescheduled date in July 2021.

Information, including frequently asked questions with answers, is available at https://www.eldoraspeedway.com/kings-royal-covid/